Mumbai Rains: Brace for heavy showers till July 16

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has predicted heavy rain until Thursday and has issued an orange alert for the city and surrounding areas such as Thane and Palghar for Wednesday. As per IMD's advisory, heavy rain on Wednesday is expected to cause waterlogging and flooding in many parts of the city's low-lying areas.

An orange alert is for weather conditions which can significantly impact people in the affected areas. Such alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions. The warning issued by the IMD also includes asking the city to prepare for instances of waterlogging, traffic and electricity disruption with danger to old structures and trees among all.



A tree was uprooted due to heavy rainfall near City Light cinema at Dadar on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Tuesday, the city witnessed continuous rainfall with Santacruz observatory recording rainfall of 77.1mm till 4.30 pm from 8.30 am. "In just a span of six hours Mumbai received around 40 mm rainfall. Radar, satellite images indicate dense cloudiness over Konkan region and also interior parts of Maharashtra," tweeted K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, India MET Department, Mumbai.

"Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for most parts of Maharashtra with Yellow and Orange alerts. Mumbai and surrounding areas are likely to expect very heavy rainfall across city and suburbs on Wednesday. The intensity of rainfall is expected to weaken from Thursday," said Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD Mumbai.



A biker riding through waterlogged road in Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

"In association with active monsoon conditions, the West Coast will experience an active wet spell during the next three days. Under the influence of strong lower-level wind convergence, Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are very likely to experience enhanced rainfall during 14-16 July 2020," reads a statement issued by IMD Mumbai.

40mm

Amount of rain city got in six hours

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news