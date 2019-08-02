Mumbai Rains: Brace yourselves for a wet Friday

mumbai-rains

Skymet predicts moderate rains to thundershower in different parts of the city

Private weather services Skymet has predicted a wet start to the weekend with moderate rains to thundershowers expected in parts of Mumbai today. Spells of rains are expected over SoBo and the suburbs along with Palghar, Raigad, and Thane in the next few hours, according to the forecast of the weather service.

Nowcast for #Mumbai: Spells of moderate rain and thunder shower would occur at some places over Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Raigad and Thane during next 2-4 hours. #MumbaiRains

According to the website of the Regional Meteorological Department, the Colaba observatory has recorded its maximum temperature at 30.2 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 24.0 degree Celsius. The Santacruz observatory has recorded the maximum temperature at 31.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 24.2 degree Celsius.

Cloud build up in #Mumbai shows that #MumbaiRains are likely to be seen during the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/jKE9Rh2lfH

Meanwhile, IMD foresaw an increase in rainfall activity along the west coast. The weather department has further warned of strong winds along and off the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coast, advising fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. IMD Director KS Hosalikar has tweeted predicting heavy rains for the city in the weekend.

Rainfall Updates.

With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls.

Warnings are issued including West coast.

TC and watch for updates please.https://t.co/tC52tQTo04https://t.co/eAIy8vzk7e pic.twitter.com/jxEa9dpUyP — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2019

However, IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for the months of August and September in its forecast for the second half of the four-month season, a PTI report mentioned. It further mentioned that the department anticipates the rainfall for August likely to be 99 per cent of the Long-period Average (LPA).

With inputs from PTI

