Mumbai Rains: Brace yourselves for a wet Friday

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 11:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Skymet predicts moderate rains to thundershower in different parts of the city

Private weather services Skymet has predicted a wet start to the weekend with moderate rains to thundershowers expected in parts of Mumbai today. Spells of rains are expected over SoBo and the suburbs along with Palghar, Raigad, and Thane in the next few hours, according to the forecast of the weather service.

According to the website of the Regional Meteorological Department, the Colaba observatory has recorded its maximum temperature at 30.2 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 24.0 degree Celsius. The Santacruz observatory has recorded the maximum temperature at 31.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 24.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, IMD foresaw an increase in rainfall activity along the west coast. The weather department has further warned of strong winds along and off the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coast, advising fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. IMD Director KS Hosalikar has tweeted predicting heavy rains for the city in the weekend.

However, IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for the months of August and September in its forecast for the second half of the four-month season, a PTI report mentioned. It further mentioned that the department anticipates the rainfall for August likely to be 99 per cent of the Long-period Average (LPA).

With inputs from PTI

