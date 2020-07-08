Mumbai Rains: Chembur teen drowns in swollen pond

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed the city for the fourth day in a row. Several tree-falls were reported on Tuesday and a boy, aged 16, was killed.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, said rain activity was expected to lessen on Wednesday but will pick up pace again from Thursday.



Part of a house collapsed in Sharda Niwas, Bhandup West. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

According to IMD Mumbai, the observatory in Colaba recorded 49.4mm rainfall until 5.30 pm, while the one in Santacruz recorded 45.2mm. Though the rainfall recorded on Tuesday is lesser compared to Saturday's, when the IMD had issued a Red alert; there were strong winds and an intense spell of rains for a long time at different places in the city.

"Intense clouds around Mumbai and around as seen from the radar and satellite images. Intense rainfall was expected over Mumbai and around with pauses in between," tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, India MET Department, Mumbai. "Due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall," an IMD Mumbai statement said.



People drive through a flooded street in Wadala on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

According to BMC, the fire brigade was sent to rescue Vishal Panpatil, 16, in Chembur. "He was taken out by the fire brigade and was sent to Shatabdi hospital in Govandi where he was declared dead," stated the BMC's report.

On the other hand, the city reported no water-logging and traffic complaints. However, according to the BMC's report, there were six complaints of wall or part of houses collapsing and 75 complaints of trees and branches falling. In Malad's Kurar Village, an incident of landslide led to a house being evacuated. There were 16 short-circuit complaints.

