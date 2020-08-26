Mumbai Rains: City is rain surplus by 65 per cent

The weather over Mumbai and suburbs will become pleasant

Pleasant weather conditions with on and off light rain are going on over Mumbai and suburbs since last week. During the last 24 hours, Santacruz has recorded 4 mm and Colaba has recorded 12 mm of rainfall.

Private weather agency Skymet said that Mumbai is rain surplus by 65 per cent. “Mumbai has received 2584.8 mm of rain against the normal of 1569.2 mm of rain until August 25,” said the weather agency.

Skymet said that a well-marked low pressure area has developed over Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh and this will move in the westerly direction leading to activation of monsoon surge over Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai.

Rain activities are expected to increase over Mumbai and suburbs by the night of August 27.

“On and off moderate rains with few heavy spells are possible to lash Mumbai and suburbs between August 27 and 31. Although these rains will not be very heavy to induce severe waterlogging, but low-lying areas may witness waterlogging,” said Skymet in its weather report.

The weather over Mumbai and suburbs will become pleasant, and temperatures will drop by 2 to 3 degrees. The lake areas of Mumbai may also receive few good spells of rain.

IMD weather forecast

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said that it has been a very good monsoon season for Maharashtra this year.

Seasonal rainfall in Maharashtra since 1st Jun-26th Aug.

Few Districts of Vidarbha are marginal below normal RF.

Marathwada continues to be above normal or large excess with blue/dark blue shades, though it didn't rain much there in last week

A very good monsoon season for state pic.twitter.com/M2ziUjB7Np — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 26, 2020

IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.7 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

