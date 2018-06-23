Mumbai Rains: City likely to receive 'few spells' in the next few days

Earlier this month, citizens of Mumbai witnessed severe water-logging on the streets after the city received heavy rainfall

Several parts of Mumbai received moderate rainfall during the early hours of Saturday, as monsoon makes a comeback. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, Mumbai is likely to receive "few spells" of rain in the next few days.

Fearing crisis situation due to heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had cancelled the weekly Saturday and Sunday offs for its officers.

