Mumbai Rains: City likely to witness moderate showers for next three days

After heavy rains battered Mumbai for the last three to four days, the intensity of the showers have seen a drop. According to the private weather service Skymet, the intensity of the rains over the maximum city is likely to reduce further with a possibility of moderate showers for the next three days.

We expect moderate showers to continue over parts of #Mumbai for the next 2 to 3 days. Rain intensity will go down further and there may be isolated light rains thereafter.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/BKVGVSo8tD — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 18, 2020

The private weather service said in a report that the frequency of rainfall has reduced due to the weakening of an offshore trough, which was extending from North Konkan and Goa to Kerala. Moreover, the east-west shear zone has also moved northward, that has resulted in the less rains.

The Skymet report also mentioned that the intensity of rains will further reduce with the possibility of light rains in isolated areas of Mumbai. The temperatures will also see an increase in the coming days, leading to the sultry weather condition.

The temperatures in #Mumbai and suburbs to increase gradually, and sunshine hours to increase, leading to sultry weather conditions once again.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/BKVGVSo8tD — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 18, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted a dry weekend for the city and its neighbouring areas with light to moderate rains.

Monsoon Activity in the past 24 hours

Even as Mumbai experienced thundershowers on Friday, the intensity of rains in Mumbai saw a drop by the end of the day. The Santacruz observatory recorded 54 mm whereas Colaba recorded 31 mm of rain.

During the last 24 hours, isolated pockets of #Mumbai recorded heavy thundershowers during afternoon hours, but rain intensity has reduced now.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/BKVGVSo8tD — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 18, 2020

According to IMD, Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 77mm rains, Andheri received 63mm, Malad 60.2mm, Kandivali 45.2mm and Bandra received 45mm.

à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ 24 à¤¤à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¬à¤Âà¤¤ à¤µ à¤Âà¤¸à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸ à¤®à¥Âà¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤Âà¤¸ à¤ªà¤¡à¤²à¤¾.à¤¬à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¸à¥Â 77.4, à¤Â à¤Âà¤§à¥Âà¤°à¥Â 63, à¤®à¤²à¤¾à¤¡ 60.2, à¤¸à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤à¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Â 54.4, à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤µà¤²à¥Â 45.2, à¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¥Â 45, à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ 30.4 à¤®à¤¿à¤®à¥Â

Isol hvy RF realised in last 24 hrs in Mumbai & around, with western suburbs more intensity.

Forecast is light/mod rains next 48 hrs. — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 18, 2020

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies for Mumbai on Saturday with a possibility of an occasional spell of intense rains. The city temperatures have also seen an increase with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.3 degree Celsius.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news