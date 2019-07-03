Mumbai Rains: City limps back to normalcy as rains subside

national

Continuous rainfall had widely affected train and bus services while several flights had to be diverted from Mumbai airport

Mumbai limps back to normalcy on Wednesday after torrential rains that lashed the city since Sunday. Public transport resumed services since morning while local trains are running behind schedule. Rainfall recorded 375.2 mm on Tuesday.

As per reports, Mumbai on Tuesday experienced the highest amount of rainfall since the July 26, 2005, deluge. Continuous rainfall had widely affected train and bus services while several flights had to be diverted from Mumbai airport.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official on Wednesday said that with respite from incessant showers, there was no more water logging in any parts of the city and suburban trains and BEST buses were running according to schedule.

According to a BEST spokesperson, out of 3,203 buses, 2,950 were plying on roads. The Central Railway has decided to operate its suburban services in Mumbai division on Sunday time table, which means it will ply fewer trains, compared to weekdays when trains are run in full capacity.

"In view of IMD forecast of very heavy rainfall coupled with the high tide on Wednesday, Central Railway will run suburban services on July 3 in Mumbai Division as per Sunday timetable," a chief spokesperson of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.

Special suburban services will be operated if the need arises, he said. However, Western Railway's services were normal, giving much respite to commuters.

No major accidents were reported on Wednesday, except a fire in an electric meter box at Tagore Nagar in suburban Vikhroli (E). A BMC spokesperson said two persons suffered burn injuries in the incident and have been admitted to Sion Hospital.

With inputs from PTI

