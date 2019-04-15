Mumbai Rains: City sees light drizzle; temperatures may drop

national

The relative humidity recorded by IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory meanwhile was 71 per cent and 62 per cent respectively

Parts of the city received light showers Saturday evening; pictures from Badlapur

After days of sweltering heat, Mumbai was in for some respite over the weekend. The city and its suburbs received rainfall in places like Kalyan, Badlapur, Borivli, Andheri, Malad and parts of Navi Mumbai on Sunday after South Mumbai witnessed a slight drizzle on Saturday night. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature is likely to drop substantially following the shower.

A strong weather system passing through North West India from April 15 will cause widespread rains/snow thunderstorms/hailstorms over North-West Himalayas, Central and North West India including Delhi and Maharashtra, said the IMD. There are chances of thunder activity with partly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Also Read: Mumbai temperature soars to 38 degrees Celsius

Parts of the city received light showers Saturday evening; pictures from Malad

The maximum temperatures that had gone over 36 degrees on Saturday were seen dropping on Sunday to around 34 degrees. The relative humidity recorded by IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory meanwhile was 71 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

"Convective activity was seen giving the slight rain to the city, as there is abundant moisture available owing to ground heating," said an official. Convection in the atmosphere is the way air floats up on account of being warmer than the surrounding air. However, despite Saturday night's drizzle, the IMD observatories recorded no rain on its website. City-dwellers, tired of the scorching heat, soon began tweeting #mumbairain posts on Twitter.

Also Read: Mumbai weather: Temperature touches 40 degree celcius

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates