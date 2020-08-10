Mumbai Rains: City, suburbs likely to witness heavy showers from August 11

After experiencing heavy rainfall from August 4-6 that battered the city, the rain activity in Mumbai and its adjoining have declined. For the last few days, the city has been witnessing almost dry weather with isolated light rain in patches.

There is a risk of water logging in low lying areas of the city. We do not expect the situation to go out of control as we have seen between August 4 and 6.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/D2RsnMRorc — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 9, 2020

According to private weather agency Skymet, the rain activity is going to increase over many parts of Mumbai and suburbs from August 11. Skymet said that today there may be possibilities of moderate showers in parts of Mumbai and suburbs. Predicting good rainfall, Skymet said, "Rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs will increase from tomorrow."

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

According to Skymet, in the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded traces of rainfall whereas Colaba recorded just 3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas received light to moderate rains in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai and around recd light to mod rains in last 24 hrs.

Today there could be few intermittent intense spells. Cloudy sky, a rainy day in Mumbai and around. pic.twitter.com/7uyMUV92dR — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 10, 2020

Hosalikar added that Mumbai could receive few intermittent intense spells due to cloudy sky. Skymet said that monsoon will become active over Konkan and Goa. "On and off rains are expected to continue over Mumbai and suburbs until August 19," it said.

As per Skymet's prediction, heavy rains are likely to occur over city and suburbs between August 12 and 13 and again between August 17 and 18. Waterlogging in low-lying areas is possible during this period. As per Skymet, isolated pockets may witness severe waterlogging as well.

"We do not expect extremely heavy downpour as of now, but we will keep updating about the latest situation and will issue timely alerts if required," Skymet stated.

Lake levels rise

The continuous downpour from August 4 to 6 has brought some good news for Mumbaikars. The incessant rainfall helped increase the water stock in the lakes providing water to the city to 50.53 per cent (7, 31,283 million litres). Although it's a piece of good news, the figure still remains low as the lakes were 91 per cent filled at this time in 2019 and 85 per cent in 2018.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news