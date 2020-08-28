Mumbai Rains: City, suburbs receive showers; rain activity to increase further

Rain activities have increased over Mumbai and suburbs since Friday morning. Scattered light rain with one or two moderate spells has occurred over Mumbai and suburbs during the last 24 hours. The private weather agency Skymet said that Santacruz recorded 5 mm and Colaba recorded 6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

#MumbaiRains |

Heavy downpour in Borivli, rain activities have increased over Mumbai and suburbs since early morning today.



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ - @DAVENIMESH pic.twitter.com/yhYqfz6GyA — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 28, 2020

“We expect gradual increase in rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs by Friday afternoon or evening. There may be few intense spells of rain which may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas,” said Skymet.

The private weather agency further said that as the monsoon surge is not very active, therefore we do not expect difficulty in commuting. “Temperatures in Mumbai and suburbs will drop by two to three degrees leading to comfortable weather conditions,” said the weather agency.

“Well marked low pressure area is now over East Madhya Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation is over South Pakistan. These weather parameters have enhanced the rainfall activities over Konkan and Goa including Mumbai and suburbs,” said Skymet.

(2/n)#WeatherAlert for #Mumbai and suburbs: Moderate to heavy rain & thundershower with gusty winds over Kurla, Khar, Mira Road, #Mulund, Mumba Devi, Navi Mumbai, Paghar, Sanpada, #Thane districts during next 3-4hrs, waterlogging possible. pic.twitter.com/zakaBqfaAm — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 28, 2020

The rain activities are expected to increase further over Mumbai and suburbs during the night and on August 29. There may be some decrease in rains activities over Mumbai and suburbs on August 30 and by August 31 and weather will start clearing up. Isolated light rain with one or two moderate spells cannot be ruled out thereafter. There may be a marginal rise in temperatures over Mumbai and suburbs post August 30.

IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Mumbai till August 31.

“Few heavy spells of rain in Vidarbha and moderate to heavy spells in adjoining parts of Marathwada and North Konkan areas will occur in the next 24 hours,” IMD said.

IMD’s deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said that radar images show moderate to intense development over Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas.

Mumbai & around recd light/mod RF in last 24 hrs. Latest radar image indicates mod intensity clouds ovr Raigad, Thane side. Mumbai cloudy.

As per IMD GFS guidance there could be few hvy spells in Vidarbha & mod to hvy spells in adjoining parts of Marathwada & N Konkan in 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/yTThrX359M — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 28, 2020

N Konkan & adjoining shows some intense clouds. Raigad, Thane & Mumbai Eeastern suburbs showing intense development

Last 3 hrs Mumbai, Thane NM areas receiving intermittent showers.Radar images shows mod to intense development over these areas with thundering heard

Rainy day TC pic.twitter.com/ZuK0YeAsJd — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 28, 2020

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news