Mumbai Rains: City temperatures to soar in coming days

After witnessing heavy rain in the past few days, the temperature in Mumbai and neighbouring areas is likely to soar again. According to the private weather agency Skymet, with a decrease in the rain activity in the city and the suburbs, the temperature is likely to rise marginally with some spells of light rains.

Temperatures in #Mumbai may witness a marginal rise leading to some discomfort. Chances of heavy downpour leading to flash floods and waterlogging are ruled out for at least next week.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/9kc9txYuRu — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 9, 2020

The private weather agency has said that the weather is likely to get sultry in Mumbai as well-marked low-pressure area persisting over Saurashtra region is observed to have moved towards the west. Moreover, as the offshore trough is also observed to have weakened further, rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs are expected to reduce further for the next few days.

Rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs are expected to reduce further. Weather of Mumbai will not become completely dry as on and off localized weather activities in the form of short thundershower will continue.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/9kc9txYuRu — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 9, 2020

According to Skymet, the weather will not go completely dry over Mumbai and the suburbs as short spells of thundershowers are likely to continue at regular intervals.

Well-marked low pressure area which was persisting over the Saurashtra region has moved away westward and the offshore trough has also weekend.#MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/9kc9txYuRu — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in the southern Maharashtra coast, with the interiors likely to receive moderate rains in the next 48 hours.

9Jul, 8am: Mumbai & around recd mod rains in last 24 hrs. Satellite image indicates clouds over S Konkan/S M Mah. Next 24/48 hrs S Konkan isol hvy rains/interior mod.

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

With the rain activities gradually decreasing, the Santacruz observatory recorded 20mm of rain whereas Colaba observatory recorded 7mm of rain on Wednesday. Even neighbouring districts such as Thane witnessed heavy rains of 53mm, along with Matheran recording 76 mm, Harnai 113 mm, and Mahabaleshwar 112 mm.

During the last 24 hours, Matheran recorded 76 mm, Harnai 113 mm and Mahabaleshwar recorded 112 mm of rain.#MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/9kc9txYuRu — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 9, 2020

IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with possibility of moderate rain/shower in the city and suburbs.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

