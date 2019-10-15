Mumbai Rains: City to get light showers as monsoon retreats

The picture has been used for representational purposes

Mumbaikars can finally bid adieu to the heavy showers that lashed city over the past several weeks, as southwest monsoon begins to withdraw, announced the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday.

However, the city will also have to bear the October heat, which is expected to get even more intense. The IMD said a few parts of the city will get light showers but won't bring any relief from the rising temperature.

“With the withdrawal of monsoon, city's temperature is expected to rise. However, a few parts will continue to see rainfall activity as post-monsoon effect. But that won't make much of a difference to the increasing heat,” said an IMD Mumbai official.

On Monday, too, Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded maximum temperatures of 34.5 degree Celsius and 35.9 degree Celsius, respectively.

The IMD added that monsoon will retreat completely from the state latest by October 17. Usually, monsoon leaves Maharashtra by the start of October, but it was delayed by two weeks this year.

The city has witnessed an exceptional monsoon this year, with extremely high rainfall. Colaba recorded 2,745.6 mm rainfall this year as against 2,160 mm last year. Santacruz, too, recorded 3,695 mm rainfall, up from 2,350 mm last year.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates