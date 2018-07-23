Mumbai Rains: City to get reduced rainfall over next two weeks

Several areas under K-East, K-West (some places in Andheri, Vile Parle and Oshiwara) and P-South (places in Goregaon West and Malad) wards will have a 20% cut in water supply on Tuesday due to work on a 1,200 mm diameter Aarey inlet pipeline

Mumbai will receive reduced rainfall over the next two weeks. "The rains prevailing over Mumbai and other parts of the state are already reducing, but a few good spills are still left in most hilly regions," Skymet Weather's chief meteorologist Mahesh Palawat said. He added, "In the next 48 hours, there will be moderate rain in and around Mumbai, less than now.

After July 26, we expect rains to reduce further. The temperature will rise and reach the mid-thirties point, and stay so till the first week of August."

