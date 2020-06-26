Mumbai Rains: City to get relief from sultry weather, braces for wet weekend

After experiencing a dry week, Mumbai is likely to witness few spells of rains that will provide the much-needed relief from the sultry weather. According to private weather agency Skymet, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rains for the next two to three days.

The private weather agency also said that rains predicted will be due to a cyclonic circulation over Karnataka coast that will move north towards the coastal areas of Maharashtra. The weather agency also said that a trough is also likely to form along the Maharashtra coast around June 29.

Although the intensity of the rains is said to be moderate, Skymet said that rains will not intensify into heavy showers and would not cause any disturbance to day-to-day life in the city. The weather is likely to remain the same until July 2.

In the last 24 hours, Santacruz witnessed a few spells of rain whereas Colaba and many other areas remained dry. Since the beginning of the month, Mumbai has received around 306 mm rain against the usual average of 493.1 mm.

On the other hand, KS Hosalikar, the deputy director of the Department of Meteorology in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), tweeted that western suburbs received ‘good’ rainfall on Wednesday. “Mumbai and around received light to moderate rainfall in last 24 hrs. western suburbs received good rainfall,” Kosalikar wrote sharing the latest satellite and radar images that indicate cloudy sky over Mumbai and interior parts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai and around received light to moderate rainfall in last 24 hrs. western suburbs received good rainfall. Latest satellite and radar images indicates cloudy sky over Madhya Mah and Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Z4uMIOwFrB — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 26, 2020

Monsoon covers India

The south-west monsoons arrived early by two days in Delhi as the national capital received its first seasonal rains on Thursday.

According to the weather department, monsoon has covered the entire country with showers reported from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, was quoted by the IANS saying, "Monsoon has covered entire India today 26 June 2020. The remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan is also covered by the monsoon."

Although monsoon usually covers all parts of the country by the first week of July, the development of Cyclone Nisarga that coincided with the onset of the monsoon and the formation of a low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal helped in the early advancement of the monsoon all over the country.

(With inputs from IANS)

