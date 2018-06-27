Mumbai Rains: City to receive less rain till June 30, says IMD

According to the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), the intensity of rain would weaken from Wednesday onwards and the city will receive intermittent showers till June 30

After Monday’s rains, Mumbaikars must be thinking that monsoon has returned with a bang, but the situation won’t be the same in the next couple of days. According to the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), the intensity of rain would weaken from Wednesday onwards and the city will receive intermittent showers till June 30. However, the rains would once again gain strength from the first or second week of July.

Speaking to mid-day, Ajay Kumar, a senior scientist from IMD, said, "The monsoon current will be active. Hence, the weather will be cool and comfortable for this week. Temperatures will be somewhere between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius." Meanwhile, on Tuesday some parts of the city received intermittent rain. No untoward incidents were reported, and trains, buses and flights ran as per schedule. When contacted, Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist, Skymet Weather, said, "While Mumbai will receive light rainfall in the coming days, Ratnagiri, Sindhurdurga and Goa will continue to experience heavy rainfall."

Forecast: Some parts of the city and suburbs will receive light rainfall on Wednesday

