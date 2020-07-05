Mumbai Rains: City to receive widespread showers till July 8

With torrential rains bringing Mumbai to a standstill and severe waterlogging instances being reported from many places, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rains will continue in the city and the suburbs till July 8.

According to IMD, the rain activity is due to a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and its neighbouring areas that is now seen between 1.5 km and 3.6 km above mean sea level and tilting towards the south with height. Also, the southwest monsoon has progressed from moderate to strong over central Arabian sea and Southwest Arabian sea and has gone moderate over northeast Arabian sea and Southeast Arabian sea.

As Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been experiencing heavy rains from Friday, the IMD deputy director of Meteorology, KS Hosalikar, tweeted that the city has recorded more than 200mm of rains in the last 24 hours. “Models r indicating that the heavy RF to continue today. Entire west coast too,” he added.

Mumbai, Thane, NM realized extremely heavy rainfall (>200mm) in last 24 Hrs. Models r indicating that the heavy RF to continue today.

Entire west coast too.

Monsoon Activity in the past 24 hours

According to the weather department, the Colaba observatory recorded 200.8mm rainfall in the past 24 hours whereas the Santacruz observatory recorded 129.6mm rainfall. The weather department has predicted intermittent moderate rain or showers in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Look at the impact of last 3 days Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on its statistics. Negative departures of June are now large positive. pic.twitter.com/igCm87Qu93 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 5, 2020

In the last few days, severe instances of waterlogging and tree-falling have been reported along with heavy traffic jams in different parts of Mumbai. The disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday that water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of the city such as Sion, Dadar, and Milan Subway. It also added that there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, but nobody was injured in the incidents.

