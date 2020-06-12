Mumbai Rains: City to see first showers by Sunday; heavy rain predicted by Monday

An IMD, Mumbai, official says the monsoon is expected to bring heavy rain in the city by Monday. Representation pic/Ashish Rane

A few days after the Southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala, it has now entered Maharashtra. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) made the announcement on Thursday saying that the situations are so favourable that the monsoon will reach parts of the state, including Mumbai, within the next 48 hours.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Mumbai and surrounding districts with a yellow code suggesting heavy rain at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

"Southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, and parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Conditions are becoming favourable for its further advance. With the North-westward movement of the low-pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the West coast including Mumbai, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha in the next two to three days," read the release issued by the IMD.

"Interior of state to be watched for heavy rainfall," tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, at India MET department, Mumbai. He said, "It is important to note that monsoon is passing through 18 degree North and will pass covering Harnai, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Ramgundam, Jagdalpur and Gopalpur to further cover remaining parts of Maharashtra within the next 48 hours. Marathwada district of Maharashtra has already started seeing heavy rainfall. In the next four to five days, many parts of Maharashtra are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall."

"Monsoon onset for Mumbai is expected by Sunday and could result in heavy rain by Monday," explained an official from IMD Mumbai.

There has, however, been no respite in temperatures in the city as the maximum temperature continued to remain above 32 degree Celsius on Thursday even as the

sky has remained cloudy throughout the day.

