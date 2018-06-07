Mumbai Rains: City to witness heavy downpour from June 7-11

People in Mumbai can dial 1916 and those outside Mumbai can dial 1077 in case of emergency

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms in various parts of the city early morning on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11.

As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on June 7and on June 8. Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11.

"As per the forecast of the met department, the state calamity relief cell has sounded a high alert at almost all the places in the state especially in the Konkan region. The state calamity relief cell has instructed district administrations to remain on high alert to face any emergency conditions," a government release stated.

Directions have been given to the control rooms in Mantralaya, divisional commissioner's office, district collectors' offices, municipal corporations and tehsildar offices to work round-the-clock, it added.

People in Mumbai can dial 1916 and those outside Mumbai can dial 1077 in case of emergency.

mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

