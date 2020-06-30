Mumbai Rains: City to witness heavy rainfall between July 3 and 5

After a dry weekend, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in this upcoming weekend. According to private weather agency Skymet, the majority of the city is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 3 and July 5.

The private weather agency said the activity is due to a cyclonic circulation over North Konkan and Goa. As the cyclonic circulation is predicted to gradually shift northward over South Gujarat, the intensity of rains is likely to increase, which will make an impact on Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.

Skymet also said that moderate to heavy rains are expected to continue till July 7 with breaks.

A wet Monday evening for Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Monday evening that gave residents some respite from the sultry weather. According to Skymet, heavy downpour were experienced in parts of southern Mumbai where some areas received more than 100mm rain.

In the last 24 hours, many places in Mumbai and Suburbs received heavy rainfall over 100 mm.

Parts of the city such as Navy Nagar in Colaba, Kalbadevi, Dadar, Mahim, Matunga, Sion, Mahalaxmi, Lalbagh, and Worli were affected by the heavy rain. Compared to the southern parts of Mumbai, the eastern and northern suburbs witnessed light showers.

WEATHER INFO- DTD : 30-06-2020

MIN. TEMP. R/F IN MM

-IMD MUMBAI

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, few isolated areas in South Mumbai witnessed more than 90mm rainfall. The weather department’s Colaba observatory recorded 101.1mm rainfall on Monday evening. On the other hand, the Santacruz observatory recorded 11.2 mm rains.

The IMD has predicted a possibility of heavy rains in isolated parts of Mumbai with a likeliness of moderate rain to thundershowers to occur in the city and suburbs for Tuesday. The weather department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius.

