Mumbai Rains: City to witness increase in rainfall activities from tomorrow

Mumbaikars have been witnessing rainfall in the past few days but the intensity of the downpour has seen a drop. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a multi-hazard weather warning for the next five days starting July 11. IMD Mumbai's deputy director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar on late Saturday evening said that the city has been receiving rainfall more towards the city side.

Due to on and off rains and cloudy to the overcast sky, there will be some relief for Mumbaikars.#WeatherUpdate #Monsoon2020 #MumbaiRains @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/AoBvj0HS5Y — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 11, 2020

In its daily bulletin, Private weather agency Skymet said that due to on and off rains, there will be some relief for Mumbaikars from rains. However, the weather agency also said that there would be an increase in rainfall activities between July 13 and 15, and good rains are expected to continue until July 16. Skymet further said that they do not expect heavy downpour over Mumbai and suburbs which may lead to waterlogging in few low lying areas.

10.20 pm Updates.

Rain fall in Mumbai last one hour...more towards city side pic.twitter.com/UlgWtdMTFC — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 11, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the weather agency said that moderate winds from West and Southwest directions will continue over Maharashtra coast including Mumbai. The first week of July witnessed one of the rainiest spells over Mumbai and suburbs, Skymet tweeted. It further said that the city has been witnessing spot and patchy showers for the last four days.

In the past 24 hours, whole of #Mumbai and Suburbs have recorded no or very light rain. Rains to make a comeback from July 13. Track #MumbaiRains and traffic in real-time, download #MumbaiRain app: https://t.co/Edh1eol7U5 #Monsoon2020 #mumbaimonsoon pic.twitter.com/SuL7FBB13p — Mumbai Rain (@MumbaiRainApp) July 11, 2020

Monsoon Activity In The Past 24 Hours

For the last few days, Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing light to moderate rains. According to Skymet, light rains commenced over Mumbai and suburbs around 9 pm and continued till morning. During the last 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 22 mm while the Colaba one recorded 13 mm rain. The current weather condition of Mumbai and suburbs is cloudy and comfortable, Skymet stated.

Rain activities to increase from Mumbai and suburbs from tomorrow. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/f0Gl3PYUPI — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 12, 2020

The weather agency said that since the city won't receive heavy rainfall, there won't be long traffic jams and inconvenience to the people. However, there may be some water logging in low lying areas. We do not expect very heavy rains, Skymet said.

Netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of a rainy Sunday.

Here are some of the best tweets:

This is perfect sunday trekking weather dudeee! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #MumbaiRains #gocoronago — Joel DSouza (@joelsimondsouza) July 12, 2020

Early Morning Heavy Rain Started in Mumbai âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Ayng2OSf7V — àª­àª¾àªµàª¨àª¾ àª àªÂÂÂÂà«ÂÂÂÂàªÂÂÂÂàª° (@Bhavna_Thakkarr) July 12, 2020

Raining heavily since early morning #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 — D E E âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ T E E ãÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Diti ãÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ± (@iDreamatic) July 12, 2020

