Mumbai Rains: City to witness light to moderate rain over next 4 days

IMD predicted that the intensity of the showers will further decrease due to the current weather system hence Mumbai is expected to be cloudy with light rain at a few areas

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, light to moderate showers for Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, Nashik, Pune and Satara over the next four days. According to IMD, the intensity of the showers will further decrease due to the current weather system. Mumbai is expected to be cloudy with light rain at a few areas. Many regions of the state will continue to get a break from the heavy downpour, as the IMD predicted that the intensity of rainfall will reduce significantly, especially over Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha. According to IMD, Santacruz observatory has recorded 5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Colaba recorded 2 mm. The total rainfall recorded since June in Mumbai 1 is 2,495 mm.

According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, the Konkan coast received moderate rain spells at isolated places, whereas regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada remained mostly dry. The weather forecast also predicted that Mumbai will also get to receive light rains and would experience day temperatures around 31-32 degrees while night temperatures will remain close to 26 degrees. The sky conditions will remain mainly cloudy. At present, a Cyclonic Circulation lying over North Bay of Bengal has recently intensified into a Low-Pressure Area. Its associated Cyclonic Circulation is extending up to 7.6 kms and titling Southwards. This system would be intensifying more during the next 24 hours while moving in West-Northwestward direction.

Due to the presence of this, the entire Vidarbha region will experience light to moderate showers and thundershowers at some places during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the rain intensity will further increase while spreading over the entire Vidarbha region. Moreover, heavy rainfall is expected at some places on August 21 and 22. Places like that of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Gondia, Buldana, Wardha, etc will get to see these rains.



Google map view of Maharashtra

The death toll in Pune division due to floods mounts to 56 on Sunday, a senior officer said. According to news agency PTI, out of the five districts that fall under the administrative division, Kolhapur and Sangli were badly affected by floods in the second week of August. Other districts in the division are Pune, Solapur and Satara. With most of the rivers in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara now flowing below the danger marks, communication to almost all villages in the region has been restored. "The death toll in floods in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Pune has reached to 56 while two persons are still missing. Most of the deaths have occurred in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, which were worst hit due to floods," stated Divisional Commissioner, Pune, Deepak Mhaisekar.

With inputs from PTI

