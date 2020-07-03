Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers in city and suburbs, orange alert for 48 hours

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning as several areas of the city and suburbs received heavy rainfall on Friday. Water-logging was also reported from several areas.

Mumbai will witness a surge in rainfall activities during the weekend as the city and the suburbs may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. According to the private weather agency Skymet, there are high chances for the maximum city to experience heavy rains between the night of July 3 and July 5.

Skymet also said that the rise in rain activity is due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Konkan and Goa, that will move in towards the northern area along the Maharashtra coast. The movement of the cyclonic circulation and convergence of strong westerly and southwesterly winds over North Konkan and Goa are likely to impact Mumbai with heavy to very heavy downpour on these days.

The private weather agency also said that rains is likely to continue in Mumbai for the next three to four days after July 5 and the showers will provide some respite from the sultry weather. Even as the intensity of the rains will gradually decrease, the weather will not go completely dry over the city, a report from Skymet Weather said.

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

Skymet said that most of the rain activities in Mumbai have been confined to the southern parts of the city for the past three to four days, with Colaba receiving cumulative rainfall of 294mm in this time span. According to the private weather agency, Colaba recorded 58mm of rains in the last 24 hours, whereas the suburbs witnessed light to moderate rain for last week.

What IMD predicted

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, south Mumbai and the central suburbs experienced isolated heavy rains, while the rest of the city witnessed moderate rains on Thursday night.

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places for Friday and Saturday for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane and a red alert warning for Raigad with extremely heavy rain for Saturday. Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of Maharashtra and interior of Maharashtra till July 5.

On Wednesday, IMD had issued an orange alert (very heavy rain) for Mumbai for Friday and Saturday, and yellow alert (heavy rain) on Sunday.

Mumbai Police also tweeted a warning for heavy rains the city is likely to witness and advised people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.

The @Indiametdept has forecasted ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the Maharashtra-Goa coast on July 3 and July 4.

