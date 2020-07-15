Mumbai Rains: City will experience heavy showers for next 24 hours

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains continuously for the past 24 hours that has resulted in waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city. According to the private weather agency Skymet, the heavy rains are likely to continue till Thursday.

The private weather agency said in a report that the intermittent rains over the city and the suburbs are due to a persistent cyclonic circulation over the North East Arabian Sea and adjoining areas. Moreover, a low-level wind convergence has also been observed over the coastal areas of Maharashtra.

The rains are likely to continue till Thursday in Mumbai and the neighbouring areas after which its frequency will possibly see a gradual drop. Even as the intensity of the rains is likely to decrease, the city will not go completely dry as a few spells of intense rainfall will continue.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, and the neighbouring areas on Wednesday with the intensity reducing on Thursday.

IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity.Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast

IMD’s Deputy director of Meteorology K S Hosalikar has tweeted saying that Bandra has received 63mm of rains on Wednesday, whereas Mahalaxmi and Ram Mandir received 21mm each.

Monsoon activities in the past 24 hours

According to Skymet, Mumbai has recorded 849mm rains in July so far. Thus the city has surpassed its monthly average of 840mm of rains in the first half of the month itself.

On Tuesday, the city and its neighbouring areas witnessed heavy to very heavy rains with thundershowers. The rain led to water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city and huge traffic jams. In the past 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory received 97 mm of rains.

According to the IMD, Dadar recorded 157mm of rains, whereas Colaba recorded 122mm.

The weather department also recorded a fall in the temperature as the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

