Mumbai Rains: City witnesses dry week as monsoon shifts towards northern India

After heavy rains and thundershowers lashed Mumbai for the better part of last week, the rainfall activities reduced in the past few days. The temperatures recorded were slightly above normal in Mumbai due to the dry spell as many Mumbaikars were left wondering why the city has been receiving scanty rainfall in the last few days.

Meanwhile, monsoon clouds from the western part of India moved to the northern part of the country as the Southwest Monsoon advanced into the national capital and adjoining states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The IMD had issued an orange alert on Wednesday due to the possibility of flooding in areas of northern India between June 25 to June 28.

Monsoon shifted to northern India

According to the weather department, the south-west monsoon has advanced from Mumbai towards Kutch in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Rajasthan, Chandigarh and North Punjab. Conditions are becoming favourable for the south-west monsoon to further advance towards some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the IMD said in a report.

Monsoon activity to be shifted to foothills of Himalaya & NE region Heavy rains & possible flooding over this area from 25 to 28 June Heavy rains also in Kerala from 26th Elsewhere activity be subdued due strong westerlies over NW India leading negative vorticity @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/mVq9jghYSA — Madhavan Rajeevan (@rajeevan61) June 24, 2020

The weather department has also predicted heavy rains in Kerala on June 26, which according to the private weather service Skymet, is a result of a cyclonic circulation seen over the Southeast Arabian Sea of Kerala coast at around 7.6 Km above mean sea level.

A cyclonic circulation is also seen over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. Another cyclonic circulation is over the Southeast Arabian Sea of Kerala coast at around 7.6 Km above mean sea level.#weather #WeatherUpdate #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 https://t.co/ARrCUAzVRK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 24, 2020

According to Skymet Weather, the light rains are expected in Marathwada and interior Maharashtra in pockets.

Less rains in Mumbai

According to a report by Skymet Weather, Mumbai has been receiving light rain activities for past last five days, in pockets. The city last witnessed moderate to heavy spell on June 18. The heavy rains experienced in Mumbai between June 2 and June 5 was due to the Cyclone Nisarga that made landfall at Raigad on June 3. Since then, the typical monsoon rains have remained largely absent over Mumbai and the suburbs.

In the last 24 hours weather in Mumbai has been generally dry and the city is not expected to have any significant weather activity until June 27. The weather service also said that rains will possibly commence over the city and adjoining areas by around June 28 and will continue at timely intervals for the next two to three days.

The day temperatures recorded have been marginally above normal and minimum temperatures near normal, with less significant departure expected in day-night temperatures in coming days also.

The weather forecast by the IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of lights rains for the city in the next 48 hours. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius

