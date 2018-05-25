Mumbai rains: Cloud cover thickens, first drizzle expected over weekend

With the minimum temperature in the suburbs and South Mumbai hitting 28 degrees Celcius, the first shower is expected to bring in some much-needed relief

With thick clouds gathering over the city, the meteorological department forecasts Mumbai's first drizzle to hit over the coming weekend. It is for the second time during the week that Mumbai has been blanketed by a heavy cloud cover.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Bishwambhar S, chief public relations officer, Regional Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD), as having stated, "Cloudy conditions and light pre-monsoon showers over north Konkan, including Mumbai, are expected as a result of various weather systems, such as a trough stretching from north Karnataka up to Tamil Nadu, and another system over Kerala."

The HT report further quotes him as having added, "On May 29, the south-west monsoon is expected to hit Kerala, and gradually start moving towards Karnataka over the next three days." The rains are expected to continue until May 30.

With the minimum temperature in the suburbs and South Mumbai hitting 28 degrees Celcius, the first shower is expected to bring in some much-needed relief. Meanwhile, as an aftermath of cyclone Mekunu, fishermen along Maharashtra's coast fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea as high-speed winds are expected over the next few days.

