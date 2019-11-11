Mumbai rains destroy Shilpa Shetty Kunda's comeback vehicle Nikamma

While heavy showers on Friday and Saturday took the city by surprise, it played havoc with the schedule of Shilpa Shetty's comeback vehicle, Nikamma. The actor had been shooting for the Sabbir Khan-directed movie in Madh Island over the past few weeks. However, the unexpected downpour on Friday morning destroyed the set, leaving Khan with no option but to call time on the schedule.

The set being dismantled at Madh Island

"[The shoot was spread across] three sets — in Madh Island, at the Garden Retreat in Kandivali and one at Ellora Studios [in Mira Road]. We had recreated the interior of a house for the shoot [at Madh Island], but all of it was damaged in the rains. We had a week-long stint remaining, but we will have to postpone it now," says the director of the film that also features Abhimanyu Dassani.

Sabbir Khan, director

The cost of the damage is yet to be ascertained. "The silver lining is that our set was insured. We will head for the Lucknow schedule soon. On our return, we will film the portions that we couldn't, due to the rains."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates