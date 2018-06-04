Search

Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars take to Twitter as heavy rains lash city

Jun 04, 2018, 20:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai suburbs such as Bandra, Kandivali as well as the Western Expressway had puddles of water while places such as Tulsi Pipe Road was already flooded leaving Mumbaikars stranded

Mumbai rains hit the city earlier than the forecast dates between 8 June and 10 June. Rains began in Mumbai on 4 June 2018 with many parts of the city already being affected. A heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds and thundering across Mumbai left everyone in surprise.

Mumbai suburbs such as Bandra, Kandivali as well as the Western Expressway had puddles of water while places such as Tulsi Pipe Road was already flooded leaving Mumbaikars stranded.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s earlier weather report, the monsoon was likely to reach Maharashtra and Goa in the next two days, with a private weather forecasting agency predicting sustained heavy rains later this week.

Rain over the western coast, especially in Mumbai, is likely to peak between June 8 and 10, private agency Skymet said. However, the government said as monsoon is strengthening, increased rains were expected from June 7 in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Konkan belt and Goa. It also warned of "possible flooding" from June 10 onwards in these areas.

Mumbaikars took to social media website Twitter asking the BMC about roads, updating Twitterati on current situations in different areas or simply posting something humourous during Mumbai rains.

Father, son killed after wall collapses due to heavy rain in Hyderabad

