Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars take to Twitter as heavy rains lash city

Mumbai rains hit the city earlier than the forecast dates between 8 June and 10 June. Rains began in Mumbai on 4 June 2018 with many parts of the city already being affected. A heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds and thundering across Mumbai left everyone in surprise.

Mumbai suburbs such as Bandra, Kandivali as well as the Western Expressway had puddles of water while places such as Tulsi Pipe Road was already flooded leaving Mumbaikars stranded.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s earlier weather report, the monsoon was likely to reach Maharashtra and Goa in the next two days, with a private weather forecasting agency predicting sustained heavy rains later this week.

Rain over the western coast, especially in Mumbai, is likely to peak between June 8 and 10, private agency Skymet said. However, the government said as monsoon is strengthening, increased rains were expected from June 7 in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Konkan belt and Goa. It also warned of "possible flooding" from June 10 onwards in these areas.

Mumbaikars took to social media website Twitter asking the BMC about roads, updating Twitterati on current situations in different areas or simply posting something humourous during Mumbai rains.

Hey @bmc first #MumbaiRains first one and it's beautiful roads were asking when will I get wet full of water 2ft with people walking on me. And God answers here you go.. when will #BMC get it? This is the story 3 generations have gone through and is it going to be the same? pic.twitter.com/lNv9La3VpW — Jamshid Engineer (@JamshidEngineer) 4 June 2018

#MumbaiRains have exploded like Chris Gayle tonight. Heaviest blows. Everyone is like.. arey bc chhata bhul gaya!!!! pic.twitter.com/y8mdj08LnI — The Black Sky (@theBlackkSky) 4 June 2018

Full on lights and sound show! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Er4DRbxI8u — Varun Nahar (@varunnahar) 4 June 2018

25 minutes and we have our own rivulet in Jogeshwari. Please come visit with paper boats. #Sigh #MumbaiRains #NeverReady pic.twitter.com/BsZEJvQTmP — Tattersail (@ru_chica) 4 June 2018