Mumbai Rains: Even as Mumbaikars cancel weekend plans, rains go on a break

Citizens slam IMD for 'getting it wrong again' after light rainfall yesterday, when forecast was 'heavy rains, thundershowers'

Representational Image

A day after the city received the season's first downpour, showers subsided significantly yesterday. While the IMD had forecast "heavy rainfall and thundershowers" for the weekend, the city received very light rainfall throughout Sunday, disappointing several Mumbaikars who had cancelled their weekend plans after the weather warning.

While Colaba recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall, Santacruz recorded 0.5 mm, on Sunday. "We withdrew our warning for Mumbai in the morning. We are now expecting a few spells over the city," said an official from the Mumbai division of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chief Meteorologist, Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said, "We do not expect any significant rainfall in the next few days in Mumbai. There will be the usual light rainfall on and off, unless some significant weather phenomenon, such as low-pressure area or cyclonic pressure, develops.

"Earlier, the models were indicating that monsoon surge would be active over North Konkan and Goa, and the trough active over South Konkan and Goa would move north. However, it stayed put."

"We had been tracking the forecast for Sunday since the last three days and had started lowering the warnings step by step. We were more focused on Saturday... Warnings for the next two days are only for Raigad and South Konkan. There is no warning for Mumbai and Thane for the next five days," K S Hosalikar, Mumbai IMD chief, told mid-day.

With no waterlogging yesterday, roads remained clear and vehicular movement normal. Trains, buses and flights ran as per schedule.

