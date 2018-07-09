Mumbai Rains: Expect heavy showers in evening on June 8

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is likely to be heavy to very heavy at a few places and extremely heavy at one or two places in the city and suburbs

Predicting extremely heavy rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai city, and Palghar and Raigad districts under the red block. While the temperature will remain cozy and comfortable throughout Monday, the amount of rainfall is likely to remain steady.



Skymet Weather too has predicted heavy showers in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours. Heavy downpour from the morning will be replaced by intermittent showers in the afternoon. However, showers would become heavy by evening and thereon, predicted the agency.



Till 1:30 pm on Monday, Santacruz recorded 39.6mm of rainfall, while Colaba recorded 51.4mm. An official from IMD told mid-day on Monday afternoon that the city and suburbs have received a nearly equal amount of rainfall since Monday morning. "There is just a difference of 1cm," shared the official.

