Mumbai Rains: Expect moderate showers till the first week of July

Though significant rainfall is expected in the city, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued. File photo/Satej Shinde

After a much lull period, the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Friday morning at several places. On Friday, Mumbai's major observatories Colaba and Santacruz recorded rainfall of 0.0mm and 6.4mm, respectively. As per the forecast by the IMD Mumbai – it will be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Even though it has been more than a week since monsoon arrival was officially declared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, after initial few showers, rainfall had completely disappeared from the city.

However, according to IMD, the city is likely to get more frequent showers with every passing day until the first week of July. While the city will start seeing significant rain activity from June 28 as per the weather forecast, IMD declared official arrival of monsoon across the country on Friday which is 12 days earlier than its usual time of around July 8.

"Mumbai and surrounding areas received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. Western suburbs received good rainfall," tweeted K S Hoasalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, at India MET department, Mumbai.



"This is certainly an unusual arrival of monsoon. Generally, it has strong arrival, especially in Mumbai and surrounding areas with heavy rains. But monsoon surge has weakened over Maharashtra coast, especially after the Nisarga cyclone which led to major pre-monsoon rain activity. There were also a few spells of heavy showers after the arrival of monsoon. Heavy rains are on cards for Mumbai and surrounding areas in July," explained Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist at the Skymet Weather, a private agency.

Though significant rainfall activity is expected in the city and surrounding areas, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news