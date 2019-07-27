Mumbai rains: Experts warn parents of rising illnesses in children

mumbai-rains

As rains lash the city, many cases of viral fever, dengue, malaria, diarrhoea and respiratory infections have been reported in children

Representational image

The rain has created havoc in Mumbai, and illnesses in children also begins to increase during this time as they are suddenly exposed to a huge fluctuation in the temperature and humidity and thus a considerably larger number of germs that the body has to fight against. Experts are witnessing cases of viral fever, dengue, malaria, diarrhoea and respiratory infections in children, and have also warned that even leptospirosis cases may come up. Hence, experts suggest parents take care of children by making the house mosquito-proof, ensuring adequate hydration, giving them boiled water, and avoid eating street food. Mumbai may come under the grip of dengue, malaria, and diarrhoea.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Monsoon ailments and their treatments

Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar said, "I have witnessed a 30 per cent surge in the number of children suffering from viral fever this month, compared to the month of June. In order to prevent children from fatal viral fever, dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, and other diseases, there should be no stagnant water around your home which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Opt for a mosquito net or keep all doors and windows of your home closed in the evenings."

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Night long operations to rescue passengers stuck in local trains

He added, "Give your children boiled water and help them stay well-hydrated by as it cleanses the system and flushes out toxins like germs and bacteria. Amp up your child’s immunity by making him/her follow a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as it provides a lot of protective and nutritional value to the body. Avoid giving your child raw foods like salad which gets contaminated fast. Wash fruits and vegetables in clean water, and avoid feeding your child leftover food. Don’t give your children junk, spicy or sugary foods."

Also read: Mumbai rains: 26 July showers stall city, more rain over the weekend

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates