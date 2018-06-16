Mumbai Rains: Families of those who died in first showers question city's preparedness

As weather bureau warns of increased rains over the next 24 hours, families of those who died during last week's showers raise alarm bells about city's preparedness

Adyan Shaikh drowned in this open drain

Every year, as the monsoon arrives in the city, so does death due to civic apathy. Though the rains are yet to start in earnest, eight people, including six children, have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the city and suburbs, since May. While three of them died due to electrocution, two died when trees fell on them, and three drowned.



Locals at the site in Khindipada at Bhandup, where Sara Shaikh and Anil Yadav, who tried to help her, were electrocuted

Tree-fall incidents

Leela Gokuldas Sukhi, 92

What happened: She was walking near Banganga Tank, Walkeshwar, when the branch of a tree fell on her on May 28. She was rushed to St Elizabeth's Hospital on Malabar Hill and later transferred to GT Hospital, where she died.

Sister Mahalaxmi Naik: "Leela went for her routine walk and sat near a shop located in a small lane behind Kawalemath Trust. I met her at the lane and left to finish some work at home. She asked me to go on as she wanted to sit there for some more time. After a while, a few locals came up to me and told me about the incident.

Agency responsible: The tree was on land belonging to the Kawalemath Trust

Officialspeak: Deputy superintendent of garden (city) Sahebrao Gavit said, "About six months ago, we got a request from the Kawalemath Trust to inspect 19 trees that were said to be imbalanced. After inspection, the local ward had given them permission to trim the trees. But the trust did not follow it up with us later on. In that permission letter we had also mentioned they should approach BMC every six months if they find any dead or dangerous tree." But a member from Kawalemath Trust said, "We have found no such documents granting us permission to trim 19 trees. The woman's death is very unfortunate. There is no correspondence regarding this particular tree branch."

Drushti Mungra, 13

What happened: Drushti Mungra was playing with a friend in an open space next to a road, when a tree which was planted on a footpath fell on her, on June 9. Locals rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Neighbour, Manoj Sharma: "She was very sweet kid. That day she was returning home and it started raining heavily. Apparently she and two other kids took shelter under the tree. It fell on her and she died.

Agency responsible: BMC

Officialspeak: Superintendent of Garden department, Jeetendra Pardesi said, "The BMC's disaster management department is looking into it. I will have to check and then let you know."

Drownings

Nandini Gupta, 8 Anand Gupta, 6

What happened: Nandini, 8, and her brother Anand Gupta, 6, were playing outside their house in Thane district on June 3, where a drainage line was being laid. Locals said they screamed for help when they fell inside the six-foot-deep trench filled with rain water, but drowned by the time people came to help.

Local and former TMT member, Taki Chaulkar: "No safety measures were taken which is why the two kids died."

Agency responsible: Thane Municipal Corporation

Officialspeak: TMC PRO Sandip Malvi said, "We have initiated an inquiry into the matter. Soon we will take action."

Adyan Shaikh, 3

What happened: Aurangabad-based Adyan Shaikh, 3, and his mother were in Mumbai visiting his grandmother. Adyan's hand slipped from his mother's hand and he fell into an open drain on June 7 at Trombay and drowned.

Father, Parvez Sheikh: "My wife is pregnant, so I had sent her to her mother's place in Mumbai. On June 7 there were heavy rains and due to that they could not see the open drain. Adyan fell into it. A person tried to fish him out, but by then he drowned."

Agency responsible: BMC

Officialspeak: Despite repeated attempts to contact him, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of M-east (Ward), Srinivas Kilije did not respond. However, a civic official from storm water drain (SWD) department said, "This particular drain is with the local ward office as they had undertaken cleaning work. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the negligence."

Electrocutions

Om Phadtare, 10

What happened: Phadtare and his friend Rohan Sutar were playing in a ground in Trimurti area in Bhandup when they came in contact with a live wire, suspected to have been detached from an electric pole, on June 3. Phadtare died while Sutar was injured.

Agency responsible: Maharashtra State Electricity Board

Sara Younus Shaikh, 9

What happened: She accidentally came in contact with a live wire on June 3 at Khindipada in Bhandup.

Family friend Ajay Shinde: "Sara was very young. She died due to the negligence of government officials. They must be punished and compensation should be given to the family."

Agency responsible: Maharashtra State Electricity Board

Anil Pandurang Yadav, 33

What happened: He also got electrocuted when he tried to help Sara

Santosh Yadav, elder brother: "Anil's wife is pregnant. He drove an auto for a living. How will his family survive now? The government should give a job to someone from his family."

Agency responsible: MSEB

Officialspeak: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had issued a suo-motu notice to the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the deaths of Phadtare, Shaikh and Yadav in electrocutions. While BMC officials said the onus of the incident was on MSEDCL, its chief spokesperson did not respond to messages and email.

03

No. of people dead due to electrocution

02

People who died in tree-fall incidents

Officialspeak

Jeetendra Pardesi Superintendent, garden dept

'BMC's disaster management department is looking into it. I will have to check and then let you know'

An unnamed SWD official

'This particular drain is with the local ward office as they had undertaken cleaning work. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the negligence'

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC Removes Illegal Structures And Widens Drain To Avert Flooding

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates