Mumbai rains: Fires at Mira Road, Kamala mills, Virar station add to people's misery

Short circuits sparked blazes at Kamala Mills, Mira Road ticket office, and another at Virar station; miraculously, there was no casualty

An MSEB cable went up in flames at Virar station yesterday

As if the collapse, and ensuing chaos, wasn't enough, three fires added to city's Tuesday blues — a blaze from a short circuit in Siyaram Silk Mill, one at Mira Road station, and the third at Virar station. Fire brigade doused the first two, while railway staff contained the third. No casualty was reported.

The chaos in the city and suburbs on Tuesday could have been a lot worse, had three fires not been doused shortly after they broke out. While two were doused by the Fire Brigade, one was contained by railway staff.



The fire at Mira Road station gutted a ticket office

Short circuit at Kamala Mill

In the first incident, a short circuit led to a minor fire in Siyaram Silk Mill at Tulsi Park Road. While the corporate office was evacuated immediately, it took the fire brigade merely 10 minutes to douse the flames. There was no casualty reported in the incident. "We got a call at 10:35 in the morning. We rushed a fire engine and jumbo tanker immediately to the spot. The fire was contained within minutes of our arrival," said a Fire Brigade official.

Mira Road station fire

The second fire at Mira Road station gutted a ticket window on platform 4 in the afternoon. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, there were no casualties reported in the incident. "There was some work that going on in the ticket window, but it is too quick to say anything for now," said an official. Commuters smelt the smoke and saw flames after which they raised an alarm. While the fire was contained quickly by the Fire Brigade, it led to utter chaos at the station.

Fire at Virar station

A major blaze at platform no 4 at Virar station even as a Dahanu-bound local train was standing led to panic. Railway officials said an MSEB cable of about 3 metres was burnt. Reportedly, there was a short circuit that led to the fire. While the train was emptied, the platform too was vacated immediately by officials at the station. Railway staff contained the fire.

