Mumbai Rains: Downpour continues in city, IMD issues heavy rain alert at isolated places for next 48 hours
BMC warns people to stay away from Mumbai's coast after high tide warning and IMD's prediction of extremely heavy rainfall in next 48 hours
After steady downpour on Friday, heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday morning. The continuous downpour caused water-logging at several places across the city with road traffic movement coming to a halt for a few hours on Friday. Heavy rain has been forecasted for Mumbai and nearby areas over the weekend, according to prediction of multiple weather agencies.
#HighTideAlert@Indiametdept has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 3, 2020
Also, there is a high tide of 4.57 metres at 11:38 AM tomorrow.
Citizens are requested to stay away from the sea shore.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/KTgOtkoQqE
On the wee hours of Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to inform citizens about a high tide alert of 4.57 metres at 11:38 am today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. In wake of the heavy rainfall, the civic body has urged citizens to stay away from the sea shore and coastline areas.
#Monsoon2020 pic.twitter.com/bEl3hkvySA— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 3, 2020
The BMC's official Twitter handle has also been updating Mumbaikars about weather alerts and incidents of water-logging in several places in Mumbai. According to IMD's extended range prediction system, there would be normal rainfall across India while Maharashtra along with Goa, Karnataka and Kerala will receive above normal rainfall.
Mumbai rainfall last 24 hrs at 8 am 4th Jul— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 4, 2020
Widespread heavy falls across city. Rains moved from Cityside yesterday mrning towards suburbs as day progressed
Very Cloudy sky over arabian sea seen frm Mumbai radar,satellite images.
Another heavy RF day for Mumbai & west coast today pic.twitter.com/46LehV5nNn
IMD's Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that on Friday, the rains moved from city side towards the suburbs as the day progressed. Hosalikar has predicted another heavy rainfall day for Mumbai and West Coast today. On the other hand, weather agency IMD has also issued a five days multihazard weather warnings for India.
Juhu, Santacruz, Jogeshwari getting moderate spells. âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦@SkymetWeatherâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ© âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦@MumbairainâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ© âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦@mumbairains17âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ© pic.twitter.com/L7GT0GfeUR— Jatin Singh (@JATINSKYMET) July 4, 2020
Private weather agency Skymet said that in the last 24 hours, almost all the stations of south and Central Mumbai have recorded three-digit rainfall. Rainfall activities have been strongest over southernmost suburbs such as Navy Nagar and Colaba. While Navy Nagar has recorded 261 mm rain, Santacruz and Colaba recorded 157mm and 169mm of rainfall respectively.
#Rain intensified over central suburbs of #Mumbai. #Santacruz, #Andheri, #Juhu, #Jogeshawri and #Goregaon. Heavy rains may lead to water logging in low lying areas. take care. Last one hour rain figures are attached. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFloods @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/7JlpLJpMHS— Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) July 4, 2020
The private agency said that rain activity will be heavy to very heavy over southern districts of Gujarat during next 2 to 3 days. While many parts of Mumbai will continue to get heavy to very heavy rain and thunder shower activities until today evening. While IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over next 48 hours, Skymet said that the intensity of rain is expected to decrease and moderate showers will continue over parts of Mumbai until July 7 or 8.
Waterlogging at King's Circle near Sion as heavy rain lashes Mumbai and nearby areas. Share the visuals and information from your location using #MumbaiRainsWithMidday and we will retweet them. #MumbaiRains #RainUpdate pic.twitter.com/44J17WYEi2— Mid Day (@mid_day) July 3, 2020
On Friday, Mumbai witnessed water-logging at several places including Cuffe Parade, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Worli, Dadar, Chira Bazaar, and Masjid Bunder among others. Traffic was diverted at Parel, Hindmata, Gol Deul, and Sion because of flooding. The city reported at least 24 incidents of major or minor tree crashes and 3 minor incidents of house collapses, but there were no casualties reported.
Mumbai Police took to their micro blogging site and requested citizens to stay indoors and take necessary precautions in wake of the warning for heavy rains in the city. On the other hand, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the Maharashtra-Goa coast on July 3 and July 4.
#IMDOrangeAlert@Indiametdept has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on 3rd and 4th July.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/z2VftDCzWp— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2020
BMC issues Dos and Don'ts:
After several incidents of water-logging were reported in the city, the country's richest civic body issued a list of dos and don’ts to ensure the safety of the people. The BMC has advised people to keep their mobile phones charged in case of emergency communications, keep torches and candles handy, and store food and medicines. It also asked citizens to avoid standing under trees and consume hygienic and home-made food. Read full story
As Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Saturday, many took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the heavy downpour.
Here are some of the tweets:
#MumbaiRains— à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Matters™âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@mumbaimatterz) July 4, 2020
Steady rain in Mahim since night brings down temperature..#MumbaiWeather#MumbaiMonsoon@SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/GtHrl2QtzE
à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¿ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¤¨à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¯à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤£ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤¥à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¡à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¤à¤° à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤¹à¤¾ à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨ à¤à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¯à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¡. à¤à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤³à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤³à¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #à¤® #MumbaiRains #à¤¨à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤³_à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦ ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¸ pic.twitter.com/1LPfrAwzsk— Ankit Jadhav (@ankitgbm) July 4, 2020
Raining in most of Mumbai except thane kalyan and south mumbai. As predicted today mumbai will get heavy and sustained rains. Water logging is possible in certain areas #mumbairains #mumbairain #staysafe— Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) July 4, 2020
Rainbow over my city! Shot by a very dear friend ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains #photography pic.twitter.com/z4PdLy6fSx— Priti Rathi Gupta (@PritiRathiGupta) July 4, 2020
Ghar se pahado waali feelingðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥°.. View from my home #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/469wzMqf59— Akshay Gupta (@Akshay9000Gupta) July 4, 2020
Raining ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Start enjoying weekend #SaturdayMorning #MumbaiRains âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Don (@DONBora1992) July 4, 2020
Beautiful scenes during #MumbaiRains. That's how clouded #Aarey looks like.— Anshul Khosla (@anshul_khosla) July 4, 2020
PS - Please be safe ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Heavy rainfall expected (as always) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/GKKbA1a7b3
The India Meteorological Department has classified light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain (7.6-35.5 mm); heavy rain (35.6-64.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (64.5 - 124.4 mm).
For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai with instances of waterlogging reported in several areas of the city.
In picture: A deliveryman wades through a water-logged street in Parel.
-
The city witnessed rain showers through the intervening night of Thursday, which turned into heavy rainfall on Friday morning and the downpour continued throughout the day.
In picture: A waterlogged street at Parel.
-
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), waterlogging was reported from Bhulabai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Junction, Worli Naka, Hindmata Junction, Dhobi Ghat Cuffe Parade, Chirabazar, CP Office, and Byculla Police Station.
In picture: A BMC worker measures the water level in a waterlogged area in Parel.
-
Waterlogging in different parts of the city also forced the closure of subways, with vehicle movement slowing down as well.
In picture: A woman sits on a stone near a waterlogged street at Hindmata Junction in Dadar.
-
In the suburbs, waterlogging was reported in Andheri forcing closure of the subway, and vehicle movement had slowed down in Borivli, Malad, and Jogeshwari areas.
-
Due to heavy rains, a tree was uprooted at Nilgiri Garden in Bandra West. A resident lodged a complaint about it with the disaster control room, following which the municipality staff reached the spot, cut the tree and cleared the area.
-
Even though Mulund, Bhandup, and Powai also witnessed good rain, there were no reports of any disruptions of normal life in those areas.
In picture: A boy plays in the rain at Hindmata Junction in Dadar.
-
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the Colaba observatory received 161.4mm of rain, whereas the Santacruz observatory received 102.7mm of rain on Friday.
In picture: A girl walks through a waterlogged road in Parel.
-
The city is likely witness a surge in rainfall activities during the weekend as the city and the suburbs may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
In picture: A taxi wades through a waterlogged road.
-
Private weather service Skymet has predicted a rise in rain activity due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Konkan and Goa, that is heading towards northern area along the Maharashtra coast.
In picture: A duo try their hand at fishing near Bandra Bandstand.
-
The private weather agency also said that rains is likely to continue in Mumbai for the next three to four days after July 5 and the showers will provide some respite from the sultry weather.
In picture: A makeshift police checkpoint gets flooded near the Eastern Express Highway in Thane.
-
Even as the intensity of the rains will gradually decrease after July 5, the weather will not go completely dry over the city, a report from Skymet Weather said.
-
According to BMC's Disaster Control department, most parts of south Mumbai received between 4 to 6cm of rain, resulting in waterlogging at some spots and hindering traffic flow.
In picture: A woman walks through a waterlogged street as children enjoy the heavy downpour
-
Heavy showers were also witnessed in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.
In picture: A differently-abled woman crosses the road in Sion.
-
The IMD has issued an orange alert (an indication for very heavy rain) for Mumbai for Saturday, and yellow alert (an indication for heavy rain) on Sunday.
In picture: A person interacts with a police officer near a waterlogged road in Sion.
-
Mumbai Police took to Twitter on Thursday to share a warning for heavy rains in which they advised people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.
In picture: A girl takes a stroll during the rain in Sion.
-
With severe water-logging being reported at many places in Mumbai, the BMC took to Twitter on Friday to issue a list of dos and don’ts to ensure the safety of the people.
In picture: Men play football during the rains in Kumbharwada.
-
In the safety instructions issued, the civic body advised people to keep their mobile phones charged in case of emergency communications, keep torches and candles handy, store food and medicines, and refrain from venturing into waterlogged areas.
In picture: A man checks his phone as he takes evasive action from the floods at Hindmata junction in Dadar
-
The BMC also asked people to stay away from broken electric poles, sewage, gutters, debris, and exposed power lines and keep necessary documents in water-proof bags and packets.
In picture: A man helps a motorist by pushing his scooter that got stuck in an inundated road in Sion.
-
Finally, heavy rain lashed Mumbai after a relatively dry spell in June though Cyclone Nisarga triggered thundershowers in the city early last month. The cyclone had made landfall in Raigad and left a trail of destruction in the district.
In picture: A woman runs to take shelter from the rain in Sion.
-
In picture: People wade through an inundated road in Kumbharwada.
-
In picture: Motorists ride their vehicles on a waterlogged road near Null Bazaar in South Mumbai
-
In picture: A woman wades through an inundated road in Sion.
-
In picture: A man rides a bicycle through a flooded road, while balancing his umbrella, in Sion
-
In picture: Children play in the rain on a waterlogged street in Kumbharwada
With the monsoon gaining its hold over Maharashtra, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on Friday leadiing to waterlogging in low lying areas, causing traffic jams on highways. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the heavy rains are likely to continue on Saturday. (Pictures/Ashish Raje, Pradeep Dhivar, Bipin Kokate, Sameer Markande-mid-day photographers)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe