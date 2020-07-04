Mumbai Rains: Downpour continues in city, IMD issues heavy rain alert at isolated places for next 48 hours

After steady downpour on Friday, heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday morning. The continuous downpour caused water-logging at several places across the city with road traffic movement coming to a halt for a few hours on Friday. Heavy rain has been forecasted for Mumbai and nearby areas over the weekend, according to prediction of multiple weather agencies.

#HighTideAlert@Indiametdept has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.



Also, there is a high tide of 4.57 metres at 11:38 AM tomorrow.



Citizens are requested to stay away from the sea shore.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/KTgOtkoQqE — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 3, 2020

On the wee hours of Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to inform citizens about a high tide alert of 4.57 metres at 11:38 am today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. In wake of the heavy rainfall, the civic body has urged citizens to stay away from the sea shore and coastline areas.

The BMC's official Twitter handle has also been updating Mumbaikars about weather alerts and incidents of water-logging in several places in Mumbai. According to IMD's extended range prediction system, there would be normal rainfall across India while Maharashtra along with Goa, Karnataka and Kerala will receive above normal rainfall.

Mumbai rainfall last 24 hrs at 8 am 4th Jul

Widespread heavy falls across city. Rains moved from Cityside yesterday mrning towards suburbs as day progressed

Very Cloudy sky over arabian sea seen frm Mumbai radar,satellite images.

Another heavy RF day for Mumbai & west coast today pic.twitter.com/46LehV5nNn — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 4, 2020

IMD's Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that on Friday, the rains moved from city side towards the suburbs as the day progressed. Hosalikar has predicted another heavy rainfall day for Mumbai and West Coast today. On the other hand, weather agency IMD has also issued a five days multihazard weather warnings for India.

Private weather agency Skymet said that in the last 24 hours, almost all the stations of south and Central Mumbai have recorded three-digit rainfall. Rainfall activities have been strongest over southernmost suburbs such as Navy Nagar and Colaba. While Navy Nagar has recorded 261 mm rain, Santacruz and Colaba recorded 157mm and 169mm of rainfall respectively.

The private agency said that rain activity will be heavy to very heavy over southern districts of Gujarat during next 2 to 3 days. While many parts of Mumbai will continue to get heavy to very heavy rain and thunder shower activities until today evening. While IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over next 48 hours, Skymet said that the intensity of rain is expected to decrease and moderate showers will continue over parts of Mumbai until July 7 or 8.

Waterlogging at King's Circle near Sion as heavy rain lashes Mumbai and nearby areas. Share the visuals and information from your location using #MumbaiRainsWithMidday and we will retweet them. #MumbaiRains #RainUpdate pic.twitter.com/44J17WYEi2 — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 3, 2020

On Friday, Mumbai witnessed water-logging at several places including Cuffe Parade, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Worli, Dadar, Chira Bazaar, and Masjid Bunder among others. Traffic was diverted at Parel, Hindmata, Gol Deul, and Sion because of flooding. The city reported at least 24 incidents of major or minor tree crashes and 3 minor incidents of house collapses, but there were no casualties reported.

Mumbai Police took to their micro blogging site and requested citizens to stay indoors and take necessary precautions in wake of the warning for heavy rains in the city. On the other hand, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the Maharashtra-Goa coast on July 3 and July 4.

#IMDOrangeAlert@Indiametdept has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on 3rd and 4th July.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/z2VftDCzWp — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2020

BMC issues Dos and Don'ts:

After several incidents of water-logging were reported in the city, the country's richest civic body issued a list of dos and don’ts to ensure the safety of the people. The BMC has advised people to keep their mobile phones charged in case of emergency communications, keep torches and candles handy, and store food and medicines. It also asked citizens to avoid standing under trees and consume hygienic and home-made food. Read full story

As Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Saturday, many took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the heavy downpour.

Here are some of the tweets:

Raining in most of Mumbai except thane kalyan and south mumbai. As predicted today mumbai will get heavy and sustained rains. Water logging is possible in certain areas #mumbairains #mumbairain #staysafe — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) July 4, 2020

Rainbow over my city! Shot by a very dear friend ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains #photography pic.twitter.com/z4PdLy6fSx — Priti Rathi Gupta (@PritiRathiGupta) July 4, 2020

Ghar se pahado waali feelingðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥°.. View from my home #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/469wzMqf59 — Akshay Gupta (@Akshay9000Gupta) July 4, 2020

Beautiful scenes during #MumbaiRains. That's how clouded #Aarey looks like.

PS - Please be safe ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Heavy rainfall expected (as always) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/GKKbA1a7b3 — Anshul Khosla (@anshul_khosla) July 4, 2020

The India Meteorological Department has classified light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain (7.6-35.5 mm); heavy rain (35.6-64.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (64.5 - 124.4 mm).

