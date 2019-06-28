Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour in city, more rains predicted

mumbai-rains

In the western suburbs, areas like Marol received 61 mm of rainfall while Vile Parle received 57 mm

After a long wait, the city received heavy rainfall on Friday. While the island city received between 20-30 mm of rainfall, eastern suburbs received 32-39 mm and the western suburbs received more than 50 mm of rainfall on Friday morning.

In the western suburbs, areas like Marol received 61 mm of rainfall while Vile Parle received 57 mm. Comparatively, there was less rainfall in parts of the island city where areas like Nariman Point received 20 mm of rainfall while Malabar Hill received 31 mm.

Due to heavy rainfall, the BMC received complaints of waterlogging from various parts of the city. In the island city, there was water logging in Mazgaon and Tardeo while in the eastern suburbs, water logging occurred at Kurla, Sakinaka and Ghatkopar. In the western suburbs, water logging occurred at Andheri subway and Milan Subway in Santa Cruz as well as in front of the Andheri Metro station. Civic officials said that 61 water pumps were functional in the city and the traffic was not affected.

