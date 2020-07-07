Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour with gusty winds hit city, Thane

Heavy downpour coupled with gusty winds continued in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday. Incidents of water-logging and uprooting of trees were also reported from several areas.

The city has been witnessing incessant rains from the past three days, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas.

Monsoon Activity In The Past 24 Hours

According to Skymet, Santacruz observatory recorded 30mm rain, whereas Colaba observatory recorded 13mm in the past 24 hours. Although the weather was cloudy, many parts of the city received light to moderate rains.

What IMD Says

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to receive 'intermittent intense' showers at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with a possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains in the city.

IMD Mumbai's deputy director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar also said that intermittent intense showers are likely for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai and around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs at 8.30am of 7 July.

Next 24 hrs intermittent intense showers likely.

Taking to Twitter Hosalikar said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas have received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 till 8.30 am on July 7. Since the wee hours of July 7, the city has been receiving heavy rains at several places. According to the IMD, the Santacruz weather station, which represents Mumbai's suburb reported 30.2 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba observatory, representing the island city recorded 13.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

In the month of July, the frequency of days with rainfall 100mm or more in Mumbai varies from 0 to 6 days in the last 10 years.

Besides Mumbai city and suburbs, the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall while Alibaug in Raigad district recorded 54 mm of rainfall. On the other hand, private weather agency Skymet that the threat of having another spell of heavy rainfall has receded at least for about one week. However, the private agency also said that light rains with few moderate spells will continue for the city and suburbs.

Our number one choice to rock that rainy day look - Raincoat or Umbrella with A Mask!

In order to create awareness among the citizens, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to share creative posts urging people to wear a raincoat or umbrella along with face mask to rock the rainy day look. The BMC used the hashtag, #MustHaveAdditionToYourWardrobe to encourage Mumbaikars to wear mask at all times.

#BreakingNews

A tree uprooted and fell over 3 persons waiting outside ATM at Sector 17, Airoli. One person has died in the incident, whereas 2 have been injured. Gusty winds and rains lashing NaviMumbai since afternoon

In an untoward incident, one died while two others sustained injuries after a tree uprooted and fell over them. The incident took place outside at Sector 17, Airoli when the three people were waiting outside an ATM.



mid-day user shared a picture of this tree being uprooted on SV Road in Kandivli

Netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of heavy rain.

Here are some of the best tweets:

#MumbaiRainsWithMidday naala outside Balaji Heights Gaondevi Road Bhandup West flowing dangerously after heavy rains..BMC fails to take notice of this dangerous naala despite repeated requests to widen it... pic.twitter.com/pXWKZLgvq1 — Benny Antony (@Benant) July 7, 2020

