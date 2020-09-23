Search

Mumbai Rains: Heavy overnight rainfall causes flooding, disruption of train service

Updated: 23 September, 2020 10:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Intense rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours as visuals from Wednesday morning show commuters struggling through waterlogged roads.

Waterlogging at Kings Circle | Pics Pradeep Dhivar
Heavy rains since yesterday have caused water logging in different parts of the city. IMD has predicted flooding in low-lying areas and issued a yellow alert.

Waterlogging in Kings Circle | Pic by: Pradeep Dhivar

"Mumbai rains at 5.30 in morning, 23 Sept - Colaba 122.2mm Santacruz 273.6mm Col,Scz contine to receive very intense spells of rains throughout night. Radar indicates Mumbai Thane, Palghar, Raigad intense clouds, RF likely to cont. Mumbai, Palghar Thane..heavy rain could be in coming 24 hours," India Meteorological Department's Deputy Director General of Meteorology K S Hosalikar posted on Twitter today.

The Central Railway has suspended trains between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holiday for all offices and establishments, except emergency personnel.

The maximum temperature in the country's financial capital is estimated to be 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius.



First Published: 23 September, 2020 09:42 IST

Tags

mumbai newsmumbai rainsbrihanmumbai municipal corporation

