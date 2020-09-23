Mumbai Rains: Heavy overnight rainfall causes flooding, disruption of train service

Heavy rains since yesterday have caused water logging in different parts of the city. IMD has predicted flooding in low-lying areas and issued a yellow alert.

Intense rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours as visuals from Wednesday morning show commuters struggling through waterlogged roads.

Waterlogging in Kings Circle | Pic by: Pradeep Dhivar

"Mumbai rains at 5.30 in morning, 23 Sept - Colaba 122.2mm Santacruz 273.6mm Col,Scz contine to receive very intense spells of rains throughout night. Radar indicates Mumbai Thane, Palghar, Raigad intense clouds, RF likely to cont. Mumbai, Palghar Thane..heavy rain could be in coming 24 hours," India Meteorological Department's Deputy Director General of Meteorology K S Hosalikar posted on Twitter today.

Mumbai rains at 5.30 in Morning, 23 Sept

Colaba 122.2mm

Santacruz 273.6mm

Col,Scz cont to recv vry intense spells of rains throughout night.

Radar indicates Mumbai Thane, Palghar, Raigad intense clouds, RF likely to cont.Mumbai, Palghar Thane..hvy rains could be in coming 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/oEcfLld4cy — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 23, 2020

The Central Railway has suspended trains between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holiday for all offices and establishments, except emergency personnel.

Mumbaikars, train services on Central & Harbour lines have been suspended due to water logging following the heavy rainfall yesterday. However, Western Railway is functioning as usual.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) September 23, 2020

The maximum temperature in the country's financial capital is estimated to be 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius.









Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news