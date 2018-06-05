Mumbai Rains: Tuesday morning rush-hour traffic hit by overnight downpour, water-logging

Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi

A woman seeks shelter as she walks through heavy rain, in Mumbai on Monday, June 4, 2018. Pic/PTI

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Maharashtra's Mumbai city on Monday night, causing water-logging and disruption of local train services.

Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi.

According to media reports, services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line.

At least nine flights of different airlines were also diverted to other airports on account of congestion at Mumbai and inclement weather conditions.

