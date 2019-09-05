Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall forecast today, September 5

IMD Mumbai has forecast heavy rains for today also, but Wednesday's Code Red is expected to be downgraded to Orange. Deputy Director General at the IMD, Mumbai, KS Hosalikar, said, "Latest satellite images indicate persistence of the system over Arabian sea. Rainfall is likely to continue after a break."

The Santacruz Observatory recorded 214.4mm rain in nine hours on Wednesday, meaning just the first four days of September have now recorded 496.5.1mm of rainfall.

This is, by a distance, higher than the highest average September rainfall in th last 50 years, which is 327.1mm for the Santacruz Observatory and 304.6 for the Colaba Observatory. Mumbai also exceeded the total average rainfall (2,317mm) for the season, with 2,836.0mm recorded till Wednesday, and is expected to soon cross 3,000mm.

