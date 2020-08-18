Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers batter parts of city, green alert for 3 days

Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour on Monday and it is continuing on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert – light to moderate rain – for Mumbai for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The rain activity is likely to pick up on Friday.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 44.7 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the Colaba observatory recorded 16.2 mm rainfall in the same duration.

The IMD classifies 2.5 to 15.5 mm rain as light, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm rain as moderate and 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain as heavy rainfall.

IMD’s deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received 70-100 mm rainfall at many places in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai, Thane and NM received 70-100 mm rainfall at many places in past 24 hrs. Dahisar, Nerul recd more than 120 mm (very heavy rainfall category).

Its cloudy and raining since morning with few intense spells in Mumbai.

Another wet day ahead Mumbai, Thane.

Keep watch pl. pic.twitter.com/RxLDUFSi1F — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 18, 2020

The weather department said that high tide of 4.42 meters is expected at 1139 hours in Mumbai.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

Mumbai and around received mod to heavy falls at many places in last 12 hrs at 8.30 pm, 17 Aug.

Intermittent intense spells were observed during daytime. Trend is likely to continue to night. pic.twitter.com/tLYVyfdpN5 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 17, 2020

Orange alert for western, coastal Maharashtra districts

Issuing an orange alert, the Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal areas in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An orange alert has been issued for Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra and for coastal areas for August 18 and 19 with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas, the Met department said.

A forecast of light to moderate rains is made for Pune and adjoining areas of the district for the next two days, an official said. "The southwest monsoon would remain active over Maharashtra for the next 4-5 days which will cause strong spells of showers," an official said in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert.

Massive floods had caused widescale damage in Sangli and Kolhapur districts last year during monsoon.

"Light to moderate rains are likely to take place in Pune and adjoining areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain activity in the district will increase as moderate rains are predicted on Thursday and Friday," an IMD official said in Pune.

In Sangli district, very light to light rains are predicted for the next two to three days. Meanwhile, Pune city recorded light rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Due to good rainfall in catchment areas of Warasgaon, Temghar, Panshet and Khadakwasla dams, which provide water to Pune city, the collective water storage has risen to 25.82 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet), which is 88.57 per cent of their total capacity. "As the Panshet dam filled to its capacity, water will be released at the rate of 2,000 cusecs," a district official said.

In Sangli and Kolhapur districts, water is being released from Koyna, Warna, Chandoli and Radhanagari dams. "The water is currently being released from Almatti dam (in north Karnataka) at the rate of 2.5 lakh cusecs," said an official.

The water level of Krishna river which flows through Sangli district was at 35.4 feet while the water level of Panchaganga river at Rajaram weir in Kolhapur district was at 38.9 feet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news