Mumbai rains: Heavy showers bring city to a standstill

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, Mumbai finally clocked its first spell of three-digit rainfall on Friday to the tune of 235 mm

Commuters wade through a water logged street as it rains, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The residents of Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Sunday. After months of sunshine and heat, the rains came as a huge sigh of relief. However, the heavy downpour resulted in water logging on the streets causing massive traffic congestion.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, Mumbai finally clocked its first spell of three-digit rainfall on Friday to the tune of 235 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Odisha".

Mainline Mega Block between Matunga-Mulund Dn fast line from 10.30 am to 3.00 pm on 30.6.2019 is cancelled. However, harbour line mega block will be operated, Sunil Udasi, CPRO CR announced.

In its All India Weather Warning Bulletin, it stated, "Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa." The IMD has also issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh. The duststorm (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal; the North Bay of Bengal and along and off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

