Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers drench city; structures collapse but no casualties

After a long wait, Mumbai saw a significant amount of rain on Thursday. There was heavy rainfall at isolated places and wthere were two incidents of structures and a few of tree collapse. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

As per the India Meteorological Department, (IMD) Mumbai, from morning on Thursday till 6 pm, the city's main Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 26.2 mm and 36.6 mm rainfall respectively. While the eastern suburbs recorded most rainfall with 52.6 mm, the western suburbs and city recorded rainfall of 34.4 mm and 37.43 mm respectively. As per the weather forecast by the IMD Mumbai, the sky is expected to remain cloudy with heavy to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the city.



Explaining the weather conditions causing the rainfall, K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General Meteorology, at India MET, Mumbai, said, "There was a cloud patch near Mumbai over the Arabian Sea, with the cloud top temperature reaching -80 °C. The radar winds showed the flow from sea to land. We are likely to see continuous rainfall

activity overnight with intermittent heavy spells."

Part of a residential building collapsed in Kurla and part of the wall of an empty chawl collapsed in Jogeshwari. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) no casualty has been reported in the Kurla incident. Three people suffered minor injuries in Jogeshwari where the incident occurred at noon on Thursday.

In Kurla, at around 2pm, part of a residential building in Indira Nagar area collapsed. "The building is a dilapidated structure. Only two tenants were living in it but nobody lived on the side of the structure whose part collapsed, so there was no casualty," said Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner L Ward. A total of 18 complaints were recorded of falling trees and branches. There was no report of waterlogging in the city.

