Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers forecast in next 24 hours, says IMD

Maximum city records heavy rainfall in 3 hours of downpour in the morning leading to waterlogging in many areas and traffic jams on a busy Monday morning

Pic Suraj Ojha

Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai on Monday morning affecting road and rail traffic briefly and disrupting operations at the city airport. The heavy downpour on Monday morning led to waterlogging in many areas including JVLR, SV Road, Western Express Highway making commuting extremely difficult during rush hour.

Streets in Mumbai flooded due to heavy rainfall, visuals from Dahisar area. IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with extremely falls at isolated places in Raigad & Palghar dist & at a few places in Mumbai & Thane dist, today. pic.twitter.com/yttuuRecZF — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Though the rains stopped in the afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "intense spells of rainfall" with heavy rains expected at a few places in Mumbai and suburbs on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at places in Raigad and Palghar districts and at a few places in Thane district.

Local Forecast & Warnings for Mumbai and around, as per IMD.

For 24 hrs

Intermittent rain with heavy to heavy falls is likely to occur in city and suburbs. Maximum and Minimum temperature will be around 27 and 23 Deg.C

For 48 hrs:

Intermittent rain with heavy to heavy falls is likely to occur in city and suburbs. Maximum

and Minimum temperature will be around 27 and 23 Deg.C

According to private weather forecast Skymet, the city will witness around 50-60 mm rainfall for the next 24 hours.

IMD Mumbai: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar & Mumbai on July 9, and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar & Mumbai on July 10. https://t.co/wD9D7nxfz1 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

The incessant showers affected Mumbai airport operations as well. At least three city-bound flights were briefly suspended in the morning due to heavy rains, said a Mumbai International Airport Limited official. However, no flights were cancelled. Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended from 9.12 am to 9.31 due to heavy rains.

In spite of incessant showers in the city, trains services on Mumbai suburban route were not heavily affected. Trains were delayed at Central Railway line.

Maharashtra: Train movement on Mumbai-Pune line on Central Railway route affected after a boulder fell on the down line between Thakurwadi-Monkey Hill at 1515 hours. Down line and Middle line affected. — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

"Central Railway locals are running normally on the main line, harbour line, trans-harbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," it tweeted.

The suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official here said. This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations due to which local trains on the Central Line were running slow.

Maharashtra: Vehicles and pedestrians wade through flooded streets in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/GDbg3LNeeT — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

While heavy rainfall lashed the city, Mumbai municipal corporation took to Twitter saying that it regrets the inconvenience caused to Mumbai residents owing to heavy rain.

Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experience heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible. — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2019

"Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experienced heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on the decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the BMC tweeted.

On the bright side, catchment areas of dams in the city are receiving good precipitation due to the heavy rains.

"The catchment areas of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are also receiving good precipitation. The city is expected to receive more rains today," the IMD official said.

