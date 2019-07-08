Search

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers forecast in next 24 hours, says IMD

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 20:09 IST | mid-day online desk

Maximum city records heavy rainfall in 3 hours of downpour in the morning leading to waterlogging in many areas and traffic jams on a busy Monday morning

Pic Suraj Ojha

Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai on Monday morning affecting road and rail traffic briefly and disrupting operations at the city airport. The heavy downpour on Monday morning led to waterlogging in many areas including JVLR, SV Road, Western Express Highway making commuting extremely difficult during rush hour.

Though the rains stopped in the afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "intense spells of rainfall" with heavy rains expected at a few places in Mumbai and suburbs on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at places in Raigad and Palghar districts and at a few places in Thane district.

Local Forecast & Warnings for Mumbai and around, as per IMD.

For 24 hrs
Intermittent rain with heavy to heavy falls is likely to occur in city and suburbs. Maximum and Minimum temperature will be around 27 and 23 Deg.C

MUMBAI WEATHER

For 48 hrs:
Intermittent rain with heavy to heavy falls is likely to occur in city and suburbs. Maximum
and Minimum temperature will be around 27 and 23 Deg.C

According to private weather forecast Skymet, the city will witness around 50-60 mm rainfall for the next 24 hours.

The incessant showers affected Mumbai airport operations as well. At least three city-bound flights were briefly suspended in the morning due to heavy rains, said a Mumbai International Airport Limited official. However, no flights were cancelled. Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended from 9.12 am to 9.31 due to heavy rains.

In spite of incessant showers in the city, trains services on Mumbai suburban route were not heavily affected. Trains were delayed at Central Railway line.

"Central Railway locals are running normally on the main line, harbour line, trans-harbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," it tweeted.

The suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official here said. This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations due to which local trains on the Central Line were running slow.

While heavy rainfall lashed the city, Mumbai municipal corporation took to Twitter saying that it regrets the inconvenience caused to Mumbai residents owing to heavy rain.

"Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experienced heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on the decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the BMC tweeted.

On the bright side, catchment areas of dams in the city are receiving good precipitation due to the heavy rains.

"The catchment areas of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are also receiving good precipitation. The city is expected to receive more rains today," the IMD official said.

With inputs from agencies

