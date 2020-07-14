Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers likely tomorrow, IMD issues orange alert

After a dry week with light to moderate rains, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rains on Wednesday. According to the private weather agency Skymet, the heavy rains are likely to continue till Thursday.

The sharpest showers are likely on the 15th July. Moderate spells are likely even thereafter and expected to ease out after 20th July.#MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/Y6w2cv5Vls — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 13, 2020

The private weather agency said in a report that the heavy rains are likely to cause huge traffic jams and water-logging in low-lying areas of the city. The Skymet report also said that the possibility of heavy rains in Mumbai is due to a strong low-level wind convergence along the West Coast. Moreover, the rains in the city and suburbs are also due to a trough extending from South Gujarat to North Kerala.

The report also mentioned that the rains will continue till Thursday and will reduce thereafter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for Wednesday. A Hindustan Times report mentioned that a red alert was issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.

IMD'S deputy director general, western region, KS Hosalikar, tweeted, “Rainy day with likely hvy falls Konkan & Mumbai in 24 hrs.” He also said that the intensity of the rains is likely to increase on Wednesday.

Mumbai & arnd recd near hvy RF in 24 hrs. Radar/satellite imges show clouding ovr west coast.Rainy day with likely hvy falls Konkan & Mumbai in 24 hrs. Wed, likely increase in activity as per by IMD models.

Monsoon activity for the past 24 hours

According to the Skymet report, Mumbai has received 752 mm rain so far in July this year against the average of 840 mm. With Wednesday’s rains, the private agency report said that the city is likely to surpass its monthly average of rains.

The month of July seems to be in a hurry to achieve its monthly normal. Already 725mm of rain has been recorded against the monthly average of 840mm for Mumbai.#MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/Y6w2cv5Vls — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 13, 2020

The suburbs were seen to have received heavier and widespread rains on Monday as the Santacruz observatory has recorded 27mm rains in the past 24 hours. According to IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded 6.7mm rains on Monday.

IMD has predicted cloudy skies with moderate rains, with a possibility of heavy rains in isolated places for Tuesday. The weather department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius.

