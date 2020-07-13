Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers over next few days to bring relief from heat

Over the next few days, Mumbaikars can expect some form of relief from last week's erratic temperature rise that occurred between sporadic rain showers. The respite will come thanks to to a cyclonic circulation that is likely to develop over the North East Arabian Sea, which will in turn cause increased rain activity over Mumbai from Monday onwards up until July 16, after which, rainfall will go back to being 'patchy.'

According to Mahesh Palawat (vice president, Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather), light rain had already commenced over Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday night at around 9 pm, which continued well into Sunday morning.

"The sky has become cloudy and the weather has started becoming more comfortable than what it was over the past week when there were on-and-off rains clubbed along with rising humidity that was blowing inwards from the Arabian Sea, cause high temperatures between 30-33 degrees celsius," he said, adding that Santacruz recorded 22 mm and Colaba 13 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. "It was hot and the discomfort level was high over the past week because of high humidity and rising temperatures. Over the next few days, we expect that the sky will remain cloudy to overcast and rain spells will increase with intensity over the city, which may bring down the temperatures and rising discomfort level," he added.

Palawat further said that this surge in rainfall caused due to a cyclonic circulation that is likely to develop over NE Arabian Sea will be from July 13-16, after which patchy rains will be expected to continue. "We don't anticipate any significant rainfall for the next 10 days after July 16."

He added that the cyclonic circulation will extend up to north Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, leading to increased rain over Konkan and Goa — including Mumbai. "Rain activities are expected to increase over Mumbai and suburbs by Monday and good rains are expected to continue on and off until July 16," he said. "A few intense spells of rain are also possible and there may water logging in specific low lying areas — but we do not expect very heavy rains — and therefore there will not be long traffic jams and inconvenience caused to people."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news