Mumbai rains: Heavy showers predicted in city today, says IMD

Earlier, rainfall in the city inundated many areas such as Malad, Dahisar, Matunga, Sion, Mahim, Andheri and caused huge traffic snarls as well as waterlogging in many areas

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai on Friday, July 26.

The Deputy Director General (DDG) at IMD, KS Hosalikar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say, "Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around. Few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains."

According to the IMD's Friday bulletin, more than 3 cm of rainfall was recorded on Thursday. The department have also predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" across Maharashtra over the next five days.

The BMC also took to Twitter and said, "Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN/SHOWERS WITH HEAVY FALLS IN CITY AND SUBURBS DURING NIGHT/EARLY MORNING."

Hosalikar further tweeted saying, "Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours. Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah."

Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours.Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah.

(with inputs from ANI)

