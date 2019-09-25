Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers, thunder and lightning to lash the city today

On Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour, causing waterlogging and traffic jam in several parts of the city in the morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that a severe thunderstorm is hovering over Mumbai and nearby regions in Maharashtra as the satellites and radar images captured shows the presence of heavy clouds over Mumbai. The private weather forecast agency, Skymet also stated that intense showers will likely to lash in several parts of Mumbai for the next four to six hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD): Severe thunderstorm currently over Mumbai and nearby areas, as indicated by latest satellite & radar images. pic.twitter.com/ZK2DqgvD2p — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

"Intense rain to continue in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Alibag, Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Dongri, Borivali, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Juhu, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Mira Bhayandar and Thane during next 4-6 hours," said the agency on Twitter.

We expect these #rains to further increase over #Mumbai. The rain intensity is expected to increase today & tomorrow. One or two isolated intense spells cannot be ruled out. A few low-lying areas might face some difficulties. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive https://t.co/Mq625a6Dw7 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 25, 2019

According to Skymet, good rains were recorded between 5:30 am to 6:30 am in various parts of Mumbai. A few parts of Mumbai and suburbs such as Borivali and adjoining areas have received intense showers while Mumbai has received 30 mm of rains in the last 24 hours. The agency also reported that Colaba observatory has recorded a whopping 67 mm of rains till now. The rain intensity is expected to increase today and tomorrow, reported the private weather agency.

With inputs from ANI

