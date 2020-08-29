Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers to continue, IMD issues orange alert

Mumbaikars have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday afternoon that has led to waterlogging in different parts of the city and the suburbs. According to Skymet, the rains will continue in Mumbai till Saturday night. The intensity of the shower will decline from Sunday.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected to continue over many parts of #Mumbai and suburbs until tonight. Rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs will reduce by tomorrow.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/FNRjwFsvQv — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2020

The private weather agency said in its report that the rain activity is due to the combined effect of a well-marked low-pressure area over North East Madhya Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over south-east Pakistan. These parameters have resulted in activation of monsoon surge over North Konkan and Goa, and Gujarat, the report said.

Present weather systems have resulted in the activation of monsoon surge over North Konkan and Goa, and Gujarat.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/FNRjwFsvQv — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the northern Konkan region including Mumbai as the showers are likely to cause flooding in the low lying areas of the city and cause traffic disruptions.

Mumbai & around its very intense showers right now going on as reported from Andheri, Chembur, Thane, Powai etc. Intensity of radar echoes too confirm the same.

Mumbai & North Konkan Orange Alert issued by IMD

Likely to cause floodings in low lying areas and traffic disruption

TC pic.twitter.com/53itnJ1Hkt — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 29, 2020

Skymet also said that even as the rain activity will see a drop on Sunday, the possibility of isolated intense spells cannot be ruled out. It further said that due to the rain activity, the weather in the city and the suburbs will be pleasant for the two to three days.

The report further mentioned that the weather over Mumbai will go dry on September 1 and significant weather activity is not expected till September 8. During the time period, city temperature will see a marginal rise by two to three degrees.

The temperatures in Mumbai and suburbs may increase by 2 to 3 degrees during the next week.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/FNRjwFsvQv — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2020

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

Mumbai and the suburbs witnessed incessant rains throughout Friday evening that has led to waterlogging in different parts of the city and central parts of the suburbs. According to Skymet, the Santacruz observatory received 85.4mm rains whereas Colaba recorded 108mm. Moreover, Thane-Belapur area recorded 110 mm, Dahanu 103 mm, Matheran 149 mm, and Mahabaleshwar 53 mm of rains on Friday.

The private weather agency said in its report that the Santacruz received a sum of 3038.4 mm during this monsoon between June 1 and August 29, which is 1191.5 mm more than the normal rainfall. On the other hand, Colaba has recorded a total sum of 2816.1 mm rains between June 1 and August 29 which is 1126.2 mm more than the average rainfall.

