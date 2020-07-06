Mumbai Rains: High tide, flooding pile on to the misery; yellow alert for the city today

With incessant rain lashing the city on Saturday and Sunday, there was inevitable waterlogging in low lying areas across Mumbai. Hindmata, TT Junction, King's Circle and Dharavi were submerged and flooding was seen in Veera Desai, Amboli, Andheri Subway, Goregaon, Aarey Colony. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a Yellow alert for Monday as the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. According to IMD, because of the continuous rainfall over the weekend, Mumbai recorded its second-highest 24-hour rain in the month of July in the last five years.

A yellow alert is the least severe warning but means the weather is likely to have some impact, llike travel disruption.

According to a tweet by KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD's western region on Sunday, "Mumbai recorded 70-100 mm rainfall in last 6 hours since morning 8.30 am, July 5. But its intensity slightly reduced in last 3 hours."



Waterlogging at Kalachowki. Pic/Ashish Raje

Several parts of the city such as Hindmata, TT Junction, King Circle and Dharavi were submerged in water. As a precautionary measure, BMC had deployed personnel for public safety electric motors were used to pump out the water.

Waterlogging was also witnessed in Western Suburbs at Veera Desai, Amboli, Andheri Subway, Goregaon, Aarey Colony. Moreover, in order to avoid their cars from getting jammed in water, residents near the SCLR Bridge in Kurla preferred parking their vehicles on the flyover. As a precautionary measure, BMC had deployed personnel for public safety electric motors were used to pump out the water.

Speaking to mid-day, Kushal Dhuri, a resident of Veera Desai road said, "Every year we have the issue of water-logging on the road connecting Veera Desai to Jogeshwari. But till date, there has been no solution to this. From Saturday night there was waterlogging on the road. The authorities should take serious measure to solve the issue or at least have pumps installed to clear the water from the road."

Vipul Mane, a resident of Dindoshi area, said, "We have been paying tax to the government and in return, we expect better roads and facilities. On Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the residents using the WEH-Oberoi mall junction faced a lot of inconvenience as the road was flooded with water levels up to two feet."

Due to the heavy rainfall and the choppy sea, people staying in shanties close to Bandra Bandstand faced a problem as water entered their houses. A video of water from there sea entering the narrow lanes in between the shanties has also gone viral on social media.

70-100 mm

Amount of rain city recorded in 3 hours on Sunday morning

Flamingoes spotted at Prabhadevi beach



Pic/Sunil Nayak

Mumbai's Shivaji Park beach near Prabhadevi witnessed a huge flock of flamingos on Sunday. The migratory birds were spotted during low tide. Nature lovers and residents staying in the area were surprised to see the pink flamingos were in for a surprise as it is said that this is the very first time the birds have been spotted at this beach.

Pothole ridden roads in Aarey



Locals fear the roads will turn worse if it continues to rain

The continuous rainfall and waterlogging have deteriorated the road conditions in Aarey Colony. Locals fear that if the city continues to receive the same amount of rain for the next 1-2 days, the situation of the road may go bad to worst.

During mid-day's visit, we witnessed the entire internal road towards Royal Palms full of potholes. Ranjit Pandey, a resident of Goregaon East said, "Within two days of rain the roads are in pathetic condition. These potholes are not less than a graveyard for the commuters and with roads submerged in water the potholes aren't visible which can result in mishaps."

N Muthukumar, a resident of Aarey said, "The internal roads at Aarey Colony were repaired just before the lockdown started. And even though, there wasn't much vehicular movement in the last three months, the roads couldn't sustain two days of rainfall."

