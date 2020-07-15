Mumbai rains: High tide of 3.28 meters expected at 7:02 pm

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs on Wednesday.

"A high tide of 3.28 meters is expected around 7:02 pm on Wednesday," the IMD tweeted. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised citizens to practice caution when venturing out of their homes.

#IMDOrangeAlert@IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today.



Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas



"Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water-logged areas," the BMC said.

As heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the warning status from orange to red, a special bulletin on the city's rain said on Wednesday. The city has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water logging in many areas.

